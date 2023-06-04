Wilf to discuss Diaspora’s bond to Israel

Mark Wilf, chairman of The Jewish Agency Board of Governors, will address attendees at Monday’s Jerusalem Post Conference in New York. Wilf, who, prior to his appointment as Chairman of the Board of Governors, served as chair of the board of trustees of the Jewish Federations of North America and is the owner and president of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, will direct his remarks towards the importance of Jewish unity as expressed through the work of the Jewish Agency.

“Since its inception,” says Wilf, “The Jewish Agency’s mission has been to ensure every Jewish person feels an unbreakable bond to one another and to Israel, so we all continue to be a part of our ongoing Jewish story.”

Wilf will discuss the range of Jewish Agency programs around the world that maintain the Jewish future and provide the global framework for aliyah. He will renew the Jewish Agency’s commitment to its mission – Zionism and an unwavering love of the Jewish people. “We will continue to promote mutual responsibility and unity among the Jewish people globally and further strengthen our ties by bringing Jews together,” he notes.

Wilf will also participate in a panel discussion at the conference, entitled “Our Global Jewish Family,” with Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, president of Tel Aviv-based civil rights organization Shurat HaDin and Avi Cohen Scali, director-general in the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry.