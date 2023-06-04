The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Conferences

Wilf to discuss Diaspora’s bond to Israel

Wilf will discuss the range of Jewish Agency programs around the world that maintain the Jewish future and provide the global framework for aliyah.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 20:26
MARK WILF (photo credit: JEWISH AGENCY)
MARK WILF
(photo credit: JEWISH AGENCY)

Mark Wilf, chairman of The Jewish Agency Board of Governors, will address attendees at Monday’s Jerusalem Post Conference in New York. Wilf, who, prior to his appointment as Chairman of the Board of Governors, served as chair of the board of trustees of the Jewish Federations of North America and is the owner and president of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, will direct his remarks towards the importance of Jewish unity as expressed through the work of the Jewish Agency.

“Since its inception,” says Wilf, “The Jewish Agency’s mission has been to ensure every Jewish person feels an unbreakable bond to one another and to Israel, so we all continue to be a part of our ongoing Jewish story.”

Wilf will discuss the range of Jewish Agency programs around the world that maintain the Jewish future and provide the global framework for aliyah. He will renew the Jewish Agency’s commitment to its mission – Zionism and an unwavering love of the Jewish people. “We will continue to promote mutual responsibility and unity among the Jewish people globally and further strengthen our ties by bringing Jews together,” he notes.

Wilf will also participate in a panel discussion at the conference, entitled “Our Global Jewish Family,” with Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, president of Tel Aviv-based civil rights organization Shurat HaDin and Avi Cohen Scali, director-general in the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry.



Tags aliyah Jewish Agency making aliyah Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2023
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by