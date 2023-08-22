The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Hapoel Jerusalem expands management with Mekel, Kremer

Hapoel Jerusalem's new owner without question wants to build a solid base as he begins to build the organization in his vision.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Published: AUGUST 22, 2023 04:10
GAL MEKEL will be joining Hapoel Jerusalem as a consultant and minority shareholder. (photo credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS)
GAL MEKEL will be joining Hapoel Jerusalem as a consultant and minority shareholder.
(photo credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS)

Hapoel Jerusalem’s new ownership continued to make its mark as Matan Adelson added a pair of critical people to the club’s staff this week.

Former Israeli star Gal Mekel joined the team as a basketball consultant and a minority shareholder while Alon Kremer takes over as the Chief Executive Officer after a decade in the United States.

Mekel, who was the country’s second-ever representative in the NBA, arrives at the Reds after having retired as an active player following the 2023 Eurobasket and will look to make an impact on the management side.

Kremer returns to Israel following a three-and-a-half- year stint with the NFL in ticketing analytics, a number of years at Caesars Entertainment Corporation and a short spell at MLS’s New England Revolution.

Adelson without question wants to build a solid base as he begins to build the organization in his vision, which is similar to that of a North American sports franchise.

GAL MEKEL is only 33 years old and while he has already had a full and memorable basketball career, the Israeli guard still has plenty to give on the court at both the national and club levels. (credit: JOSHUA HALICKMAN/COURTESY)GAL MEKEL is only 33 years old and while he has already had a full and memorable basketball career, the Israeli guard still has plenty to give on the court at both the national and club levels. (credit: JOSHUA HALICKMAN/COURTESY)

“I met Gal when he was playing with the Dallas Mavericks and they were in Los Angeles,” Adelson began as he introduced Mekel. “We rekindled our friendship when I came to Israel and it was clear early on that he resonated with my vision, which instilled great confidence in me that he would bring tremendous value to this team.”

“Alon returns to Israel and brings with him a wealth of sports management experience gained during his tenure at the NFL,” Adelson continued. “Alon spearheaded key initiatives and projects in ticketing, fan engagements and sponsorships supporting all 32 NFL teams. He demonstrated commitment to success within a diverse and dynamic sports ecosystem. Alon’s expertise and driving innovation optimizing club performance makes him a perfect fit to springboard Hapoel’s growth and navigate Hapoel’s future. I’m confident that under Alon’s guidance our club will soar to new heights, embracing innovation and redefining success in many ways that will ignite the spirit of our fans and of our community.”

Mekel to bring NBA, Europe experience to Hapoel Jerusalem

Mekel, who not only played in the NBA but had a lengthy and fruitful career domestically as well as in Europe, will bring many years of his on-court experience to Hapoel Jerusalem, a team that he ironically never had the chance to play for.

“I really love the fact that a team like Hapoel Jerusalem is in a position where the sky’s the limit with an arena, fans and a tradition – the base is very good,” said Mekel. “I’m happy that the circle is now closed and maybe it was just meant to be in this role and not as a player.”

Kremer grew up in Israel and after serving in the Israeli Navy, the Haifa native attended the Technion and then Harvard Business School. At the NFL, Kremer was a key resource in finding solutions to be able to have fans in the stadiums during COVID-19 pandemic while also helping teams with attendance issues afterwards.

“I’m deeply grateful that Matan has entrusted me with this role and we share the same passion and vision to turn Hapoel into the best club in Europe, “ Kremer stated. “I learned from the top sports minds and I knew that the day would come where I would return to Israel and come back to help take the sports in this country to the next level.”



