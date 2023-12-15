Hapoel Jerusalem seals 1st place in group

Hapoel Jerusalem defeated PAOK 71-61 on Wednesday night and clinched first place in Group G of the Basketball Champions League while advancing to the Top 16 and second group-stage round of the competition.

The two teams went back and forth in the first half, but Chris Johnson together with Levi Randolph, Zach Hankins, and Speedy Smith helped Hapoel wrap up the victory with a dominant second half.

But the win was only part of the overall feel-good story that took place in Belgrade. Roughly a month ago, Hapoel Jerusalem had held a screening of its first game against the Greek foe at the Jerusalem Arena where the club held a special ceremony for those fans who had been murdered in the October 7 massacre by Hamas as well as those who were being held hostage in Gaza.

The family of Ofir Engel was front and center at that event as Ofir’s father, Yoav, spoke about his son who was being held captive by the terrorists. Soon thereafter Ofir was released and returned to his Jerusalem home at Kibbutz Ramat Rachel and this week he, along with his entire family and others who have been affected by the attacks, were flown to Serbia to enjoy the game in person. LEVI RANDOLPH (2) and Hapoel Jerusalem players celebrate at the end of their dominant 91-51 victory over AEK Athens to advance to the Champions League semifinals (credit: BERNEY ARDOV)

The club’s CEO, Alon Kremer, talked about the privilege of bringing these families to Belgrade for the game.

“This is a very exciting day in the history of Hapoel Jerusalem and there is no bigger privilege for our basketball club to be able to do this for these families.”

Next week, more families will be on their way to Belgrade for Jerusalem's final regular season group stage game against Benfica.

Ofir and the first group of roughly 25 families were able to see Johnson score 16 points as Hankins and Randolph each added 13 points in the win while Michael Gilmore and Andrew Harrison each scored 12 points in the loss.

Smith and Johnson found the hoop for Hapoel while Gilmore and Stavros Schizas countered for PAOK as the first quarter ended deadlocked at 16-16.

Randolph started to score for the Reds while Harrison answered for PAOK, but a triple by Oz Blayzer put Aleksandar Dzikic’s squad in front 33-30 at halftime.

Hankins started to put his mark on the game in the paint while veteran Johnson also scored to bump the Jerusalem advantage up to 54-40 after 30 minutes of action.

Harrison and Michalis Tsairelis started to cut into the lead but Randolph, Johnson along with key baskets by Khadeen Carrington and Smith wrapped up the win.

“The game was literally the way we were expecting it to be,” Jerusalem’s Dzikic began. “They are a tough team and play physical basketball. To be successful against them you have to be physical, stop crying and fight. Some guys were crying more than they needed to cry and then we found the guys who were not crying and we won in the end. This was important as we were first in the group.

“We understand that we are not in a rhythm or flow and we are playing in two different countries with two different teams and anytime that we play with structure we should be happy. All these games should be played in a packed gym, but it is what it is. It’s not easy to keep guys focused and still ready to sacrifice for the common goals.”

Hankins spoke about the win and the special guests that were in attendance.

“We weren’t happy with how we played them last game and weren’t strong enough in the paint and on defensive coverages. Some shots weren’t falling in and we didn’t do well shooting free-throws, but we out-rebounded them and drew many free-throws drawing contact. But we still have a lot to improve on.

“We had some family members of some people who have been killed in the conflict and families who are being held hostage. We are happy they were with us and thank them very much. That was very special and we hope everyone ends up safe.”

In other Israeli hoops continental action, Hapoel Tel Aviv defeated Wolves 89-81 as five Reds scored in double digits to notch the win and move their EuroCup record to 8-2 on the season.

The hosts kept the game close throughout the 40 minutes, but Jaylen Hoard, Braian Angola and Xavier Munford spurred Danny Franco’s squad to the victory.

Angola, Kyle Alexander and Hoard, with a pair of dunks, got busy for Hapoel Tel Aviv while Garrison Brooks responded for Wolves as the Reds grabbed an early 19-17 lead after 10 minutes.

Munford caught fire while also going to the line for a perfect 8-for-8 as Tre’Shawn Thurman, Christian Mekowulu and Eidgirdas Zukauskas tried to keep the hosts close, but Franco’s team took a 46-38 advantage into halftime.

Angola and Hoard along with Tomer Ginat found the bottom of the basket in the third quarter, but Thurman and Kristupas Zemaitis responded to knot the game up at 62-62 after 30 minutes.

Angola kept filling the basket in the fourth quarter as a well-balanced attack led by Thurman made sure that the game would be close right down to the wire. Hoard and Vaidas Kariniauskas traded buckets but Ginat came up big as time wound down to help Hapoel to the win.

Hoard led the way for Tel Aviv with 20 points, Angola added 18 points and Munford scored 16 points in the win. Thurman and Mekowulu each scored 14 points for Wolves in the loss.

“This win was important for us in the standings,” Franco said. “We have picked up so many wins despite not being able to practice properly due to the games back in Israel, but I have to take off my hat and give credit to the players for how they performed. They are focused and driven to win.”

The game’s MVP, Hoard spoke about the game.

“We did a better job defensively and made some big plays down the stretch but it was a tough game and I am happy we won. We feel good, but there are a lot of things that we have to get better at and that we need to work on at practice to fix up some things.”

In domestic league play, Hapoel Galil Elyon picked up its first win of the campaign as it downed Hapoel Haifa 88-71, with head coach Guy Goodes making his debut on the Romema sidelines.

Lotan Amsalem, Roi Huber and Lior Carreira got busy for Hapoel Galil Elyon as it grabbed an early double-digit lead, but Amit Gershon, Mike McGuirl and Ofek Avital pulled Hapoel Haifa to within just one point, 42-41, at halftime.

However, that would be as close as the Carmel Reds would get as Barak Peleg’s trio of Carreira, Huber and Amsalem along with Miron Ruina and James Feldeine pulled away from Goodes’s team to take the victory.

Huber scored 20 points and dished out 11 assists to lead Galil Elyon, Carreira added 20 points and 10 rebounds, Amsalem chipped in with 16 points as Ruina scored 12 points and grabbed 12 boards in the win. Gershon scored 20 points, McGuirl added 16 points and Jon Davis scored 12 points for Haifa in the loss.

Next up for Galil Elyon will be a date at Hapoel Jerusalem on Saturday night while Haifa will welcome Bnei Herzliya on Monday evening.