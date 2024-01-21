Panama's Freddy Gondola to join Israeli club Maccabi Bnei Reineh

Maccabi Bnei Reineh experienced mixed emotions following their hard-fought 0-0 draw against Hapoel Haifa on Saturday. While the team felt they could have secured a win, they also acknowledged the merit of holding their own in front of a top-tier opponent and maintaining their winning streak.

It was a successful week overall for Bnei Reineh, having navigated tough matches against formidable opposition: a draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv, a victory over Beitar Jerusalem, and a crucial point against Hapoel Haifa.

Reflecting on their recent state, the team said: “We are pleased to have bounced back from our series of losses. The fact that we feel disappointed after ending with a tie when facing both Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Haifa speaks volumes. We will continue to give our best in the upcoming matches.”

Israeli club Bnei Reineh to get Panamian forward

As Bnei Reineh continues their quest to strengthen the team, they are anticipating the arrival of Panamanian forward Freddy Gondola’s arrival in Israel.

Gondola has finalized the terms of his contract and is scheduled to undergo medical tests before officially signing on with the club. Meanwhile, Bolivian winger Henry Vaca is expected to leave the team this week and return to his homeland. Soccer Football - World Cup - CONCACAF Qualifiers - Panama v United States - Estadio Rommel Fernandez, Panama City, Panama - October 10, 2021 Timothy Weah of the US in action with Panama's Freddy Gondola (credit: ERICK MARCISCANO/REUTERS)

Looking ahead, Bnei Reineh’s focus now shifts to their upcoming state cup match in the eighth round against Hapoel Petah Tikva.

However, they will be without their Guinea-Bissau player, Sambinha, who will be benched due to accumulating five yellow cards.