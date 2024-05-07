‘Run in Remembrance’ gears up in Jewish communities globally

In the shadow of the ongoing war with Hamas, the traditional ‘Run in Remembrance’ will take place on the evening of Remembrance Day for the fallen soldiers of the IDF and victims of terrorism.

The race, which will take place at the same time across the country and around the world, does not have a starting point or podium, and therefore can take place anywhere and in any format, whether, running, walking, or biking. Registration through the “Run in Remembrance” website is necessary in order to participate in the race.

Each registrant randomly receives the name of a fallen soldier to run in memory of, from a database of tens of thousands of soldiers who have fallen since the establishment of the State of Israel, until now.

Boaz Yaakov, the visionary and director of “Run in Remembrance”, who was drafted into the Reserves on October 7 and fought in different arenas, is a lover of running, who lost several close friends during his army service. He founded “Run in Remembrance” with the goal of turning running into a national activity for Remembrance Day, which will have a stronger impact this year.

Honoring fallen soldiers

It is important to run with the right clothes (credit: PR)

“The race crosses all sectors, denominations, opinions, oceans and continents and its goal is to allow us, as a nation and as Jews in the Diaspora, to remember all of our fallen soldiers,” said Yaakov.

The race is open to anyone who is interested in running in memory of a loved one or in memory of a fallen soldier whose name is taken from our database that has names of the tens of thousands of soldiers who have fallen since the establishment of the State of Israel.

For a nominal fee of 10 shekels, you register on the “Run in Remembrance” website and the system randomly locates the name of a fallen soldier from Israel’s wars in whose memory the participants will run.

Each registrant will be sent a link with detailed information about the person who they will run in memory of. Those who wish can add the name of another fallen person to run in memory of and both names are printed on top of the numbered race bib that is attached to the shirt for the race.

It is also possible to order a white running shirt with the race symbol for 40 shekels, which can be picked up at Mashbir branches throughout the country in Israel.

For more information or to register, please visit www.memorun.org