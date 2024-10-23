Israeli drivers gear up for FIA Motorsport Games 2024

A team of 14 Israeli drivers is heading to Valencia, Spain, to compete in the FIA Motorsport Games 2024, taking place from October 23 to 27.

Organized by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), this event will showcase teams from 90 countries competing across 27 different motorsport disciplines.

The FIA, the governing body for worldwide motorsports – including Formula 1 – is hosting the games at three distinct locations: the renowned Circuit Ricardo Tormo, typically home to Formula 1 and GT races; the City of Arts & Sciences, which will host the opening and closing ceremonies as well as the ESPORT races; and the Circuit Cheste, where karting and cross car races will occur.

The Israeli team consists of 14 athletes competing in various disciplines, including:

Ariel Elkin: Formula 4, Itay Sadeh: Drifting, Guy Albag: Karting Sprint Senior, Adar Melamed: Cross Car Senior, Yam Pinto / Ohad Garlenik / Avitar Narov: Karting Endurance, Eva Ivanov / Dudu Jebli: Karting Slalom, Yuval Ravitz / Tal Sarig: Auto Slalom, Ori Goldberg: Karting Sprint Junior, Reuven Gefen: ESPORT F4 (driving simulator), Daniel Brzozowski: Esport GT (driving simulator). A car racing on a track (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The team will compete in electric vehicles, specifically the Hyundai Kona Electric N. Alon Day, a four-time European champion in the Nascar Whelen Euro Series, will captain the team.

Hat trick

The Israeli Motorsport Association has set a goal of winning at least three medals at the Games.

“This is a global event with significant international exposure,” a spokesperson stated. “We aim to put Israel on the map in a big way and wish the team success in continuing their streak of achievements.”

The FIA Motorsport Games, held biennially, is a flagship event for global motorsports, receiving extensive media coverage and social media attention worldwide.

In addition to the disciplines involving Israeli participation, the event will feature races in other categories, including Ferrari Challenge, Rally, Historic Rally, Truck Racing, GT, and Touring Car.