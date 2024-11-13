Israel visits Paris amid tight security for Nations League soccer clash

The Israel National Team will play France in Paris on Thursday night and Belgium on Sunday in its final two games of the Nations League campaign.

To date, Ran Ben Shimon’s squad has struggled against some of the top teams not only in Europe but worldwide as the blue-and-white looks to secure its first points in Nations League A Group 2 action.

Israel will be playing under the world’s spotlight following the attacks on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans last week after the club’s Europa League match against Ajax in Amsterdam. A heavy police presence will accompany the team and patrol both the city of Paris and the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The Israel National Security Council has advised fans not to attend the match due to ongoing threats of copycat attacks in France, Belgium, and major cities in Britain.

Before heading to Paris, Ben Shimon spoke about his roster, the upcoming challenges, the security situation, and the brutal attack in Amsterdam.

"The horrifying events in Amsterdam were unimaginable. These were very difficult moments to witness, and, like everything else we have experienced over the past year, nothing surprises me anymore. We are a strong nation, and we will overcome it," Ben Shimon said.

He continued, “Even traveling to France, I feel quite safe. We are always accompanied by large security forces, and they are amazing people. Right now, I’m more concerned about France’s attack on the pitch than anything that might happen off it. I feel very secure walking around with the logo of the Israel National Team. We hope everything will be fine.”

Addressing fans planning to attend despite the warnings, Ben Shimon shared his perspective.

“One of the most amazing aspects of the Israel National Team is our incredible supporters. On the other hand, this is about human life, and every instruction from the National Security Council or other agencies should be followed. Ultimately, though, this is out of my hands.”

He added, “I was at the Olympics this summer in France, and I saw the large Jewish community and Israeli supporters. It truly warmed my heart. But the most important thing is fan safety.”

French President Macron may attend the match

"It is a great honor that the French president may come to see the game," Ben Shimon remarked. "We hope he will make better decisions regarding Israel in the future. For us, it's about concentrating on the field and representing the State of Israel with pride."

Ben Shimon has been working diligently with the team over the past few months to find the right combination of players ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches, which begin in early 2025. He has used the Nations League group stage as a testing ground to achieve this goal.

The coach made some changes from previous windows, calling up players who had been injured, such as Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz and Leeds United midfielder Manor Solomon. He also introduced new faces like Nikita Stoyanov and Yarden Shua, while recalling Dia Saba, Roie Mishpati, and Dean David. They will join key players, including Liel Abada, Oscar Gloukh, Dor Peretz, and captain Eli Dasa, who missed the last window due to injury.

Ben Shimon, who is yet to earn a point in the campaign, is focused on achieving that goal.

“We would really like to score some points this window. But sometimes, even without points, you gain something valuable from these games. It was clear to us that this group would be challenging, but I’m confident we are building something meaningful for the future.”

He added, “We’ve scored in all four games, so we’ve been playing offensively rather than overly defensively. Before every window, I carefully consider the squad and select players who will contribute – not necessarily just the best players but those who will connect well with the team. The players here are the most important ones, and they are ready for this battle – a sports battle, as the real battle is being fought by our heroic soldiers.”

This window includes a mix of new players and returnees. Ben Shimon commented on a few specific selections.

“Last window, there was a mistake in not calling up Dean David, but he’s here now because he deserves it based on his fitness. How many minutes he plays wasn’t a factor in the decision.

“Dia Saba is in excellent form in the Israeli league. One of our goals for the Nations League is to find players who can help us down the road, and we’ve done that.”

On calling up Yarden Shua for the first time, Ben Shimon said, “Yarden is in good shape and worthy of the National Team. He was excited to be called, and that’s how it should be.”

With no natural left back in the squad, Ben Shimon will need to be creative in his lineup.

“Sean Goldberg can play left back, and we have quick wing-backs who can adapt. There are solutions within the squad,” he said.

Bayern Munich’s Peretz, returning after injury, was another key inclusion.

“Daniel Peretz plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world. He is currently our first-choice ’keeper, but we also have excellent options in this position, including Sherif Kayuf and Omri Glazer.”

Solomon returns after a year of injuries, while Gloukh is back for his third straight window. Ben Shimon praised their efforts.

“Manor is working hard to reintegrate into the squad, and I see him as part of this team long-term. Oscar was amazing last window, and I’m very satisfied with his progress.”

Finally, Ben Shimon reflected on the team’s overall growth.

“This squad is capable of earning more than one point. From the start, we knew this group would be difficult, but we aim to build something strong for the future. I like the players’ attitude and what they’ve achieved so far. I’ve gained valuable insights that will help us moving forward.”