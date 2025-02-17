Severe allegations of match-fixing in Israeli soccer lower leagues

In a special press conference held on Monday morning, Israel Football Association (IFA) Chairman Shino Zuaretz addressed serious allegations of match-fixing in the lower leagues of Israeli soccer.

“This is a sad day for Israeli football. Dozens of officials will be suspended on suspicion of match-fixing in both the current and previous seasons,” Zuaretz stated.

The IFA has been investigating incidents involving dual contracts and match-fixing, particularly in Liga Alef North and Liga Bet North. Zuaretz announced intentions to request the suspension of Liga Alef North due to the severity of the allegations.

During the press conference, Zuaretz emphasized the IFA’s commitment to integrity in the sport.

"We are not dealing with rumors but with facts. We will investigate and address every piece of information we receive to ensure the game remains clean."

The IFA has been collaborating with a private investigation firm for over six months to gather substantial evidence. The findings suggest that more than half of the teams in Liga Alef North are involved in match-fixing or game sales, with organized crime groups allegedly financing these illicit activities.

UEFA responds to IFA match-fixing

UEFA officials have been informed and are reportedly satisfied with the IFA’s handling of the situation. Zuaretz expressed his determination to eradicate corruption from Israeli soccer.

“We will do everything in our power to address this issue. Those involved will have no place in football.”

The IFA plans to collaborate closely with the Israel Police to pursue immediate indictments against those implicated. Zuaretz also highlighted the broader issue of illegal gambling, estimating that approximately 19 billion shekels circulate in illegal betting markets, including foreign websites. He suggested that legalizing live betting could reduce the prevalence of illegal gambling.

The IFA’s swift and decisive response underscores its commitment to maintaining the integrity of Israeli soccer and ensuring a fair and transparent environment for all participants.