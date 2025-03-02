Israeli-Arab swimming champ Ayham Nasser murdered: A community in mourning

Israeli swimming champion Ayham Nasser, a former national silver medalist and record-holding youth athlete, was shot and killed in Tira over the weekend His murder has sent shockwaves through the Israeli sports community and his hometown, underscoring the alarming rise in violence within Arab society.

Nasser, 25, was a rising star in Israeli swimming. He began his career at Hapoel Hod Hasharon and later competed for Hapoel Dolphin Netanya. In 2019, he won the Israeli youth championship in the 50-meter backstroke at the short course championships, setting a national record. He later became the silver medalist in the same event, finishing just behind European champion Jonatan Kopelev.

Beyond his own achievements, he was committed to training the next generation, working as a swimming instructor in recent years.

On Thursday night, Nasser was returning home in a friend’s car when gunmen lying in wait opened fire as he stepped out. His father, Said, described the horrifying moment: “He tried to run, but they chased him and shot him down at our doorstep. I built a house for him, hoping he would live there one day. They took him from me before that dream could come true.”

His brother, Haithem, expressed disbelief: "No one could believe it. When they published his name, everyone thought it was a mistake. My brother was full of life, always laughing with me. I still can't comprehend that he's gone."

Nasser was rushed to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, where he succumbed to his injuries the next day. His murder remains under police investigation, though he had no known ties to criminal activity.

The Israeli swimming community was devastated. His former coach, Nikita Shklienko, called him “one of the most talented swimmers I’ve ever coached, a sprinter with exceptional underwater ability. But more than that, he was a kind-hearted, generous person who was always there for his teammates. His family was deeply involved in supporting the club and its events. This is an unbearable loss.”

The Israel Swimming Association issued a statement mourning his death.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Ayham Nasser. He was an exceptional backstroke swimmer, a youth champion, and a national record holder. He competed at the highest levels and was an integral part of Israeli swimming. Our thoughts are with his family during this painful time.”

Member of Knesset Simon Davidson, chairman of the Subcommittee on Sports, also reacted with sorrow.

Nasser's murder was not an isolated case. Just hours earlier, another man was shot dead in nearby Kalansuwa, and a six-year-old boy was critically wounded in a separate shooting in Ar'ara.

Nasser’s murder was not an isolated case. Just hours earlier, another man was shot dead in nearby Kalansuwa, and a six-year-old boy was critically wounded in a separate shooting in Ar’ara.

Community members fear the violence will escalate further, while frustration grows over law enforcement’s inability to curb the bloodshed.

Despite the rising death toll, police have solved only two out of 46 murder cases in Arab communities this year. Families of victims, like Nasser’s, continue to demand justice, hoping their loved ones’ deaths will not be in vain.

Nasser’s murder has sparked outrage and renewed calls for action against the unchecked violence in Arab society. Friends, family, and former teammates gathered to mourn his loss, remembering him not only as a champion in the pool but also as a kind, hardworking, and beloved figure in his community.

As his loved ones struggle to come to terms with his tragic death, they hope that his story will serve as a wake-up call, pushing authorities to take meaningful steps to curb the violence and prevent more promising young lives from being cut short.

Nasser’s tragic death leaves a void in Israeli swimming and a grieving community behind. His story is a painful reminder of the fragility of life and the urgent need to address violence.

While his achievements in the pool will be remembered, his untimely passing underscores a deeper crisis that must be confronted before more lives are lost.