Jerusalem Marathon honors Israel’s heroes

The 14th International Jerusalem Marathon is set to take place on April 4, welcoming tens of thousands of runners from Israel and around the world.

This year, the marathon will be held in honor of the IDF, security, and rescue forces, acknowledging their tremendous contributions during the Iron Swords War. In appreciation of their service, reservists will receive a significant discount on registration, paying just 18 NIS and allowing one spouse to register at a discounted rate of 36 NIS for the 5K and 10K races. Other security and rescue personnel will also benefit from a 50% discount.

At the launch event held on Tuesday at the new athletics stadium in Givat Ram, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion presented honorary shields to two inspiring participants: Or Elmakias, a survivor of the Nova festival attack, and Orr Sheizaf, a combat veteran and running coach who was severely injured during an operational mission in Gaza.

“Or and Orr embody resilience, determination, and the triumph of the human spirit,” said Lion. “Both have endured unimaginable challenges, yet they have found the strength to recover, run, and move forward.”

Sheizaf has been chosen as the brand ambassador for Saucony at the International Jerusalem Winner Marathon for the second time. This year, he plans to run the 5K event for the first time since his recovery, symbolizing his return to both life and the track. Orr Sheizaf (L) is seen at the Jerusalem Winner Marathon alongside Battalion 8111 Kaf commander Roey Rachamim (R). (credit: Tal Barak)

Elmakias, an avid long-distance runner, will also participate in the 5K, viewing the race as a significant milestone in her journey to reclaim her love for running. Alongside her physical recovery, she continues to cope with the loss of ten friends who were murdered at the Nova festival. Since the attack, she has dedicated herself to raising global awareness, determined to share her story, honor her friends, and advocate for the return of all hostages.

Another honorary shield was presented to Efrat Avraham, a mother of four from Shlomi who was forced to relocate to Jerusalem over the past year and a half. In the capital, she found solace in a local running group, which became a vital support system during a challenging period. Now, returning to the north, she is establishing running groups for both religious and secular women, creating a space for connection, resilience, and community.

Prestigious sporting event

Recognized as one of the most scenic and challenging marathons in the world, the International Jerusalem Winner Marathon has grown into a prestigious sporting event, attracting elite runners and enthusiasts alike.

The route winds through the city’s most iconic landmarks, including the Israel Museum, Supreme Court, President’s Residence, Old City walls, Armenian Quarter, Tower of David, and Sultan’s Pool. This year’s race offers six categories: the Full Marathon (42.2 km), Half Marathon (21.1 km), 10 km, 5 km, Family Race (1.7 km), and Community Race (800 meters).

Mayor Moshe Lion emphasized the significance of this year’s event. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“Once again, the International Jerusalem Winner Marathon will pay tribute to the IDF, as well as the security and rescue forces, who lead the country with courage and resilience during the most challenging times,” said Lion.

“We are proud and excited to welcome tens of thousands of runners from Israel and around the world. This marathon is a celebration of strength, unity, the spirit of Jerusalem, and the enduring hope that defines the people of Israel.”

Meir Bardugo, CEO of the TOTO Winner Organization, highlighted the event’s resilience.

“Despite all the challenges we’ve faced as a country, the marathon remains a symbol of perseverance, optimism, and renewal,” he said.

“This year, more than ever, it represents the unbreakable Israeli and Jerusalem spirit. It is also an opportunity to salute and express gratitude to the IDF, security, and rescue forces for their dedication over the past year. They deserve it! I encourage everyone to take part in this meaningful event.”

Beyond being a sporting event, the International Jerusalem Winner Marathon is also Israel’s largest social awareness marathon, with thousands of participants running to support charitable organizations such as Shalva, ADI, the Israel Cancer Association, and the Michael Levin Lone Soldier Center.

The social and communal aspects add deeper meaning to the event, making it a celebration of community, perseverance, and hope.

The marathon will infuse the city with vibrant energy from the starting line to the finish at Sacher Park, with performances by artists, musical ensembles, and live shows along the route. Registered runners will receive a unique participation kit featuring an official marathon T-shirt, bib number, timing chip, and exclusive benefits.

For more information and registration, visit the official marathon website at https://jerusalem-marathon.com.