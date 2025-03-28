The race is on: Runners prepare for 14th annual Jerusalem Marathon

Seven years ago, on a foggy Friday morning in Jerusalem, my running journey began. I was walking near Independence Park and the First Station when I noticed that the streets were closed. Unknowingly, I had stumbled upon the Jerusalem Marathon.

As I stood there watching runner after runner pass by, I was amazed by their spirit and determination. At that moment, I promised myself, “Next year, I’ll be one of them.”

A year later, I ran my first 10 km., later progressing to the half marathon. By 2023, I had conquered Israel’s major half marathon circuit – Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Tiberias, Eilat, the Dead Sea, and the Bible Marathon.

Then came Oct. 7, 2023. Just a day earlier, I had completed one of my last long runs in Tel Aviv, training for my first full marathon. But everything changed.

For months, running outside felt too dangerous, with air raid sirens potentially blaring at any time. Eventually, I adjusted to the new reality, but with shorter runs due to the security situation.

Running today includes changes to my training schedule to allow more time for stretches and muscle workouts as I join 40,000 Jerusalem runners at Marathon Jerusalem 2025. This year, my personal goal is to complete the half marathon again in Jerusalem for the first time since Oct. 7 but in record time, with hopes of one day running the full marathon.

According to the Jerusalem Municipality, the 14th International Jerusalem Winner Marathon, one of Jerusalem’s largest annual events by volume of people, will be held on April 4, 2025. Tens of thousands of runners from all over the country and the world will be participating in the event.

This year, the Jerusalem Marathon will be marked by a salute to the IDF, security and rescue forces, and will include six categories: a full marathon (42.2 km.); a half marathon (21.1 km.); 10 km.; 5 km.; a family race (1.7 km.); and a community race (800 m.).

The marathon will pass through iconic monuments and sites in the capital, such as the Israel Museum, the Supreme Court, the President’s Residence, the Old City walls, the Armenian Quarter, the Tower of David, and Sultan’s Pool.

A unifying event

For veteran marathon organizer Ariella Rajuan, deputy director general and director of the Culture, Society, and Sports Administration at the Jerusalem Municipality, each marathon is an exciting event in its own right.

“Jerusalem is a world unto itself. I am not going to compare it to other major world centers, but the Jerusalem Marathon is one of the most beautiful marathons in the world,” she says. “We offer challenging routes. Runners experience 3,300 years of history in a city of a million residents, transitioning from the Old City to the new city. We say, ‘Jerusalem calls to you, come and see.’”

The event also provides a significant boost to the economy. Hotels are fully booked across the city, and tens of millions of dollars in much-needed tourism revenue are infused into local businesses.

“People come here, upload photos to Instagram, and share their experiences. Tourism here is impacted by the investments visible in hotel stays, families dining out, car rentals, and visits to attractions,” she notes.

The marathon showcases more than 100 Jerusalem attractions, such as its diverse parks, rich culinary scene, and numerous historical sites. The city’s unique atmosphere, where Arabs, Israelis, and haredi communities live side by side, further enriches the experience.

“All this blending, with people coming together and enjoying the city, serves as the best promotion for Jerusalem tourism,” Rajuan adds.

However, the marathon is about more than tourism. Last year, despite the Israel-Hamas war forcing the cancellation of most airline flights, the marathon proceeded as planned. “We support our soldiers in the army, our hostages, and those wounded in battle who are undergoing rehabilitation, giving them a big hug. For us, this is of prime importance. Our slogan is: ‘The Nation of Israel Runs’ – ‘Am Yisrael Ratz’ in Hebrew,” she says.

The event is also more than a sports competition – it unites Israeli society as a whole. Numerous prominent Jerusalem-area nonprofit organizations have registered to run for their causes, such as the Center for Lone Soldiers, Etti, Shalva, and Beit Halochem. The event is coordinated with full cooperation and participation from the Israel Police and the IDF.

The IDF’s physical education division has promoted special discounted participation fees: NIS 18 for reservists, and NIS 36 for active-duty soldiers for all 5 km. and 10 km. routes. Other security services also receive a 50% discount.

Rajuan highlights the communal spirit of the marathon. “Today, a community is not only defined by a synagogue; it can be a group of students learning together, a family running together, or neighborhoods supporting each other.

“Jerusalem is built on communities. There are 32 organizational communities participating. Their roles range from handing out water, to cheering on runners and lifting their spirits, or actively participating in the race itself.

“The marathon is like a public holiday in Jerusalem; everyone wants to encourage their neighbors and their community,” she explains.

Rajuan believes that the marathon conveys a message of resilience and moving forward. “First of all, with a mayor like Moshe Lion, you wake up every morning and try to reinvent yourself. You look around and see how the public spirit is evolving. Both in this marathon and last year’s, we deeply respect and honor the return of the hostages. We make a concerted effort to highlight them because they are a part of us.

“For the running community, they experience everything through their legs. We want to show that we move forward with our heads held high because we have no other choice. We run for the hope of the State of Israel, for the soldiers to whom we say ‘thank you’ every morning, for the wounded, and for the hostages so they can return home safely and soon.

"We run through the heart of Jerusalem to declare that this city represents the entire country. No other city has one million residents from three different sectors, all living side by side. It is possible. With this unity, we push forward," she asserts.

Running for a purpose

Marathon day means Eden Dawy runs with a flag – one she carries with pride. It bears the image of her late brother, Dawy, who was among the first soldiers killed after the IDF entered Gaza on October 31, 2023.

Roi loved sports, especially running. “Thanks to his school, he started running the Jerusalem Marathon,” Dawy recalls. “He took me with him, and we ran the 5 km. together almost every year except 2023. That year, he was in the army during the Gaza escalation and couldn’t leave. It was the last year of his life, and he didn’t run with me.”

Roi was set for release on October 8, 2023, but on October 7 he found himself in Kfar Aza, fighting for three days and saving lives. A survivor later came to his shiva to share his heroism, crediting him with saving her life. “I am a resident of Kfar Aza; I saw the photo of Roi on television. I wanted to tell you that Roi rescued me and my children from the safe room,” she recalled. “Roi saved many people.”

In his final letter to his family, he said a few lines that have rallied those around him, his sister explains. “The smile needs to be up always. It is for the Land of Israel that I do this.” He finished the letter with words that were perhaps the most profound: “Just become stronger from it all.”

The nonprofit organization Light for Roi hopes to bring 400 fighters from Givati to run in his memory. “I feel he lives with me; that he is there pushing me. We are honored to have so many people run in his memory,” Dawy concludes.

Shaare Zedek Medical Center has been an integral part of the Jerusalem Marathon since its inception, playing a vital role in providing medical support. Led by Dr. Naama Constantini, their dedicated team of doctors and nurses offers crucial medical care to elite runners and participants throughout the marathon. “Since the first day, we have been one of the main bodies that accompany the marathon medically,” explains Yossi Gottesman, Shaare Tzedek’s spokesperson.

Each year, dozens of Shaare Zedek staff and patients proudly join the race, running side by side as a symbol of resilience and strength. This year, more than 100 participants from the medical center, which includes workers and patients, are running across various marathon circuits. “Our director, Prof. Ofer Merin, runs a half marathon every year,” Gottesman adds.

“Shaare Zedek is one of the pillars of community resilience,” says Gottesman. “We were there never stopping, during COVID-19, and during Oct. 7, when we helicoptered in close to 1,500 wounded soldiers from the South and the North.” Some of these brave individuals will now run in the marathon, showcasing their strength and recovery.

First-time full marathoner Shireen Saacks from Ramat Beit Shemesh will be taking on the race as a new immigrant. She’s proudly running for the South African charity DL Link, joining 50 runners who have traveled from abroad to be part of the event.

The South African team is raising funds to support cancer warriors back home, making every step they take even more meaningful. Her running journey began with a deeply personal purpose – to support this South African charity in honor of her dear friend who battled cancer. Sadly, her friend passed away before Saacks’s first marathon, but she has continued to run in her memory ever since.

“The cancer patients have their own mountains to climb. I feel if they can do it, I can manage the hill at Jabotinsky Street because I know it will come to an end. But for them, we just don’t know.”

Running together

Laurence and Philip Gordon are the dynamic duo behind the running group Run with Laurence based in Netanya. They’re excited to be bringing a group of 50 enthusiastic runners to Jerusalem for the upcoming marathon. Just two weeks ago, they were out running in Limassol, Cyprus; now they’re gearing up for the iconic Jerusalem race.

Laurence describes herself as an energetic person who thrives on good vibes by creating a positive and uplifting atmosphere during training.

“After Oct. 7, when our nation faced such a difficult time, I knew I wanted to provide a space where people could just escape from it all. In my sessions, we leave politics and worries behind. It’s all about finding joy and positivity through running,” she says.

The group has a wide range of runners, from beginners who are just mastering their first 5 km., to seasoned runners preparing for the half-marathon and full-marathon distances. “I tell the beginners, ‘Jerusalem is the Holy City – we have to be there.’ We’re all working toward our goals, whether that’s 5 km., 10 km., or even the full marathon.”

For Philip, running in Jerusalem is a truly special experience. “We call it ‘Jerusalem syndrome.’ When you get there, the holy energy is just incredible.

“It’s the most beautiful marathon in the country,” he adds. “We run through the Old City, feeling the ancient stones beneath our feet. The hills, the winding streets, the views… you can’t help but be overwhelmed by the beauty. I always say, ‘I’m drunk on the air when I run in Jerusalem.’ It’s just magical.”

Samantha Margo, a Jerusalem resident who recently completed the Tel Aviv Marathon, is now embracing a new role – one filled with encouragement and support. She has a new running partner this year, her son, Yishai, and a group of enthusiastic 10-year-olds from Armon Hanatziv.

Yishai’s running potential first came to light three years ago when, at just seven years old, he unintentionally ran 5 km. from Armon Hanatziv on marathon day – prompting a city-wide search. This year, now old enough to participate officially, Yishai and his mother will be running their first race together.

“Yishai has always seen me as a big runner, and I think this will be such a special way for us to connect,” Samantha says.

For Margo, running is more than just a sport – it’s her way of finding calm. “Running has been like therapy for me, especially with everything that’s been going on,” she explains. “These marathon events create such a strong sense of community, and that’s exactly what helps me feel hopeful – that together, we’ll get through whatever comes our way.”

The excitement builds as Jerusalem Marathon flags hover over the city and preparations begin at Sacher Park.

"I will run again" has become my personal motto as I join 40,000 others in a sense of community, despite everything – the war, the stress, and the setbacks. We're all "running again," persevering in the challenging climate all around.

Jerusalemites, Israelis, and gap year students run for the South

Team Bnei Akiva-Kedma, nearly 150 runners strong, participated in the Ashkelon Run on March 21, standing in solidarity with Israel’s South and the Bibas family. Despite cold, rainy weather and ongoing security threats, they ran alongside thousands, including champion runner Beatie Deutsch.

The event, honoring fallen Golani soldier Netanel Moshiashvili, is smaller than major marathons but held special meaning post-Oct. 7. Choosing Ashkelon over Jerusalem, the team wore orange for Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas. With support from other nonprofit teams, this was the largest Ashkelon Run to date, amplifying Kedma and Bnei Akiva’s mission of unity and support.

Orit Barnea Seif, Kedma’a director, said, “We realized that our runners had the opportunity to maximize their impact in Ashkelon.”

Kedma chairman Rabbi Maury Kelman affirmed, “One of Kedma’s major aims is to expose gap year students from around the world to various aspects of Israel...By Team Bnei Akiva-Kedma taking the road a bit less well-traveled, we made a statement just a few miles from Gaza that we stand together with Israel and those in the South who have suffered so much these past 18 months.”