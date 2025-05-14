Manor of influence: Solomon’s stunning Leeds season sparks transfer tug-of-war

After a sensational season in which he became one of Leeds United’s most influential figures, Manor Solomon now finds himself at a crossroads as the summer transfer window looms.

The 25-year-old Israeli winger, whose dramatic last-minute strike at Plymouth Argyle helped seal Leeds’ promotion and cemented their Championship title, has captured the imagination of fans and pundits alike. His campaign at Elland Road saw him score 10 goals and provide 12 assists over 39 games – a performance that not only bolstered Leeds’ title charge but also transformed him into a cult hero among the club’s supporters.

Leeds United, now back in the Premier League, are determined to secure Solomon’s services on a permanent basis. The club’s faithful have taken to social media with passionate calls urging the board to sign him, declaring that “Manor Solomon must be signed by the end of today.”

It is a sentiment echoed by many fans who believe that his blend of flair and grit embodies the spirit needed to thrive in England’s top flight.

However, the transfer saga is proving to be anything but straightforward. Having arrived at Leeds on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, Solomon’s future remains uncertain. Tottenham is reportedly seeking to sell the winger, having set a price tag of roughly £17-20 million. In the eyes of the North London club, Solomon’s transfer would not only recoup the investment – but also net a tidy profit, as it signed him on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023. Leeds United's Israeli forward Manor Solomon celebrates after scoring the Championship title-clinching goal against Plymouth Argyle in a 2-1 win on Saturday. (credit: Matthew Childs/Action Images)

For Leeds, the hope is to secure the Israeli international for around £15 million. The club’s ambitions are tempered by financial constraints, and the risk of a bidding war is real, especially with reports of interest coming from abroad.

Adding to the complexity of the equation is the lingering rumor of a potential move to Ligue 1 club Marseille. Earlier reports suggested that Marseille had shown significant interest, with discussions reportedly taking place between the French club and Solomon’s representatives.

The allure of Champions League soccer is a powerful draw, and a move to France could offer the Israeli star a new challenge on a continental stage. Yet, in a twist to that narrative, Marseille has since downplayed any claims of official interest. As transfer negotiations remain fluid, Solomon’s future could very well depend on which offer proves most attractive both financially and in sporting terms.

For his part, Solomon remains candid about his feelings on the matter.

In two separate posts on social media following a jubilant title parade in Leeds, he expressed his deep connection to the club and the fans.

“After nearly a year without football, I couldn’t have asked for a better comeback season and a better ending,” he wrote. “I really don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that Leeds United will forever be in my heart.”

His words underscore the genuine bond he has developed with the city, its supporters, and the culture at Elland Road – a connection that many in West Yorkshire hope will eventually translate into a long-term signing.

Even so, Spurs appear to be holding their cards close. In recent statements, the club has indicated a willingness to negotiate for the right fee, with chairman Daniel Levy reportedly unwilling to budge on his valuation. This stance places Leeds in a challenging position. As it weighs the pros and cons of entering a bidding war, club insiders advise caution; the risk of driving up the price might force it to look for alternative targets. Some pundits have even mentioned names like Franck Honorat, suggesting that Leeds might explore additional options if the Solomon price continues to escalate.

Nonetheless, many argue that Solomon’s previous season at Leeds cannot be easily replicated. Not only did he score crucial goals and create moments of magic, but he also became the catalyst for a revival that propelled the club into the Premier League. His consistency in the final six matches – where he either scored or assisted in nearly a third of Leeds’s goals – speaks volumes about his potential to influence outcomes when the stakes are highest.

For a club desperate to consolidate its newfound status and avoid early relegation struggles, returning to the familiar rhythm of Elland Road with Solomon in the starting lineup seems like an ideal solution.

Tottenham took steps to ensure Solomon remains under scrutiny

Amid all the transfer chatter, Tottenham has taken steps to ensure that Solomon remains under its scrutiny throughout the summer. He is reportedly scheduled to join pre-season training and has been provided with a personalized work plan, underscoring that while his future is unsettled, his development continues to be monitored closely. That said, his willingness to entertain a return to Leeds is viewed as a significant boost for the Yorkshire club, especially if negotiations can eventually yield a deal that is both financially viable and competitive in the Premier League.

The summer ahead promises to be pivotal for Manor Solomon. His next move could define his career, either marking a definitive return to the heart of Leeds United or opening a new chapter abroad.

For the moment, however, the message is clear: Solomon has a lasting connection to Leeds, and despite the transfer drama swirling around him – from competing interests to high price tags – there is a strong possibility that he might soon be a permanent fixture in the Premier League, ready to light up Elland Road for years to come.