Both Israeli judokas lose in their respective games at Tokyo Olympics

By GADI ZAIG  
JULY 30, 2021 09:03
ORI SASSON was the last Israeli to win a medal at Olympics, capturing the bronze in the judo men's heavyweight competition at the 2016 Games in Rio (photo credit: REUTERS)
ORI SASSON was the last Israeli to win a medal at Olympics, capturing the bronze in the judo men's heavyweight competition at the 2016 Games in Rio
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel ended up empty-handed in judo for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, as both Or Sasson and Raz Hershko were eliminated from the men's competition and women's competition in judo respectively on Friday. 
Hershko lost to her Japanese opponent Akira Sone 11-0 on Friday, Hebrew media reported. 
She was eliminated from the games in the round of 16, after she won against her previous opponent, Saudi Arabian judoka Tahani Alquahtani, in the round of 32.
As for Sasson, he lost to Teddy Riner, who represents France, 1-0 on the same day in the round of 16. 
"Maybe I should have believed in myself more," Sasson said, reflecting on his loss. "If the fight had lasted a little longer, maybe it could have ended in my favor."
Sasson won the bronze medal in judo at the last Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero in 2016. 
Former Israeli judoka and judo coach Oren Smadja said regarding Sasson's loss: "I am proud of him for an intense battle and for fighting until the last second. Or showed again his spirit and heart in these games."
Smadja had represented Israel in judo during the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, where he received a bronze medal.
On Thursday, more Israeli judokas lost their games. Inbar Lanir lost to Brazilian Mayra Aguiar 10-0, and Peter Paltchik lost to Japanese opponent Aaron Wolf. 


Tags sports olympics judo israel competition Olympics 2020
