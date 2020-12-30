The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Deni Avdija, Wizards fall to 0-4 with loss to Bulls

Avdija maintains NBA comfort level with nine points and stellar three-point shooting in fourth game.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 13:46
WASHINGTON WIZARDS Israeli forward Deni Avdija drives past Chicago Bulls defender Otto Porter Jr. during the Bulls’ 115-107 victory over the Wizards late Tuesday night. (photo credit: USA TODAY)
WASHINGTON WIZARDS Israeli forward Deni Avdija drives past Chicago Bulls defender Otto Porter Jr. during the Bulls’ 115-107 victory over the Wizards late Tuesday night.
(photo credit: USA TODAY)
Israeli rookie Deni Avdija continued his solid play for the Washington Wizards late Tuesday night, but the team can’t seem to find a winning formula at the start of this National Basketball Association campaign.
The 19-year-old ninth overall pick in the draft started his fourth straight game for Washington and played 26 minutes, while scoring nine points on 3-6 shooting, including 3-5 on three-pointers, but the Chicago Bulls pulled away late to notch a 115-107 road victory.
Avdija also added four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block, to go along with a turnover, five personal fouls and plus/minus of -5.
Quinton Mayo, who covers the Wizards for NBC tweeted after the game about Avdija: “He has the potential to become a good one-on-one guard in this league, he is already playing well defensively in relation to his teammates. He is going to be a very good player in this league for a very long time.”
Zach LaVine scored 23 points, Coby White added 18 for the Bulls, while Otto Porter Jr. scored 16 points against his former team.
Russell Westbrook finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists to record his third triple-double in as many games since joining the Wizards. Bradley Beal scored 29 points for Washington, which has lost its first four games of a season for the first time since 2012/13.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags sports Deni Avdija Washington Wizards
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Violence in Arab society passes breaking point

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by