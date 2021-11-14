The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Israel aims to finish on high note in World Cup qualifiers

After World Cup dreams were dashed prior to a defeat to Austria, Faroe Islands visits Netanya for the final qualifier.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 22:31
DESPITE HOLDING 1-0 and 2-1 leads, Israel (in blue) couldn’t hold on for the victory in Austria, with the 4-2 defeat spelling the end to its 2022 World Cup hopes (photo credit: REUTERS)
DESPITE HOLDING 1-0 and 2-1 leads, Israel (in blue) couldn’t hold on for the victory in Austria, with the 4-2 defeat spelling the end to its 2022 World Cup hopes
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel will head into its final World Cup qualification match on Monday night against Faroe Islands with the goal of maintaining third place in Group F.
After having fallen to Austria in Klagenfurt on Friday by the score of 4-2 on the strength of a Louis Schaub brace, coupled with Scotland’s 2-0 win at Moldova, the blue-and-white was officially eliminated from Qatar 2022 contention.
Head coach Willi Ruttensteiner’s squad, which is now level on 13 points with Austria, will now turn its focus on staying ahead of “Das Team” in the standings – Israel currently holds a better goal differential – in order to help its Nations League and world ranking.
While the Israelis will host Faroe Islands at the Netanya Stadium, the Austrians will welcome last-place Moldova as they will try to leapfrog Ruttensteiner’s team, which will be without star striker Eran Zahavi.
The Israel superstar needed to be substituted out of Friday night’s matchup midway through the second half after suffering a knee injury that will keep him out of action for four weeks.
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group F - Israel v Austria - Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa, Israel - September 4, 2021 Israel's Shon Weissman celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group F - Israel v Austria - Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa, Israel - September 4, 2021 Israel's Shon Weissman celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
The blue-and-white entered the Austria contest with the hopes of keeping its slim World Cup qualification hopes alive as Ruttensteiner’s crew needed a win away from home to have any thoughts of finding a way into the group’s second place and a playoff slot.
The last time the two squads faced one another, Israel held the upper hand with a 5-2 win in September at Sammy Ofer Stadium and it looked to duplicate that result in Austria in front of a very sparse crowd.
“I don’t have any answers as to what happened with our defense,” Ruttensteiner lamented following the defeat. “We had an excellent first half and I said to the guys at halftime that if we correct some of our mistakes that we could win this game with five or six goals.
“But I don’t know what occurred to us. It’s difficult for me to find the reasons and if I did know why then I would be able to correct them. We showed character in the second half and took a 2-1 lead, but too many errors on our part in the second half did us in.”
Manor Solomon also reflected on the crushing defeat.
"This was very tough and it wasn’t the first time that this has happened to us. This has occurred so many times. We wanted to hold onto the lead and not go backward, but that was not the case as they tied up the game. We didn’t know how to defend properly and keep the result. We were such a mess on the field and we are very disappointed.”
Solomon then commented on the importance of the Faroe Islands duel.
“Monday’s game will be a battle,” he continued. “First of all, we need to win and it won’t be that simple to do so even though we won the last game 4-0. It wasn’t easy and they caused us many problems. We have a goal advantage over Austria and we have to win in order to keep third place.”
Israel’s keeper Ofir Marciano also spoke about the significance of the qualifying finale.
“We want to finish group play in third place so we have plenty to play for. We always want to give 100% for the national team and everyone dreams of playing for Israel. Every game with the national team is important.”
For Austria, the win over Israel was a big bounce back.
“It’s a great feeling as we deserved this win and it was important for a number of reasons,” Real Madrid’s David Alaba said. “We didn’t forget about the 5-2 loss from the first game at Sammy Ofer Stadium and this was an open issue for us. We had a disappointing campaign so this win was a good step.”
Israel captain Bibras Natcho was subbed off early on Friday night due to an injury, but that didn’t stop Israel from taking a 1-0 lead on Nir Bitton’s free kick that deflected off of an Austrian defender and into Daniel Bachmann goal in the 32nd minute.
With the blue-and-white’s confidence sky high heading into the second half, defender Sun Menacham tripped up Philipp Lienhart in the box handing Franco Foda’s squad a penalty, which Marko Arnautovic promptly put behind Marciano to draw even at 1-1 in the 50th minute.
However, the Israeli players didn’t hang their heads for long as Shakhtar Donetsk starlet Solomon lofted a corner kick into the Austria area that Italian Serie A midfielder Dor Peretz promptly headed into the goal for a 2-1 advantage in the 59th minute.
But the visitors didn’t hold onto the lead for long as substitute Schaub’s strike into the corner of Marciano’s goal from 15 meters out knotted up the score at 2-2 with roughly half an hour of match time remaining.
Ten minutes later it was Schaub once again who scored to thrust Austria into the lead while Marcel Sabitzer added an 84th-minute insurance goal to wrap up the 4-2 victory and spell an end to Israel’s Qatar dreams.


Tags Israel soccer israeli football world cup soccer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA doesn't need more funding, it needs to be shut down - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Adam Milstein

Abandoning Israel is like abandoning democracy - opinion

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by