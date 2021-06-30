The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel launches stamps to celebrate 2021 Olympics

Three uniquely designed stamps have been created as a celebration of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 30, 2021 23:24
From right to left, Nicole Zelikman, Elhanan Shapira and Linoy Ashram (photo credit: Courtesy)
From right to left, Nicole Zelikman, Elhanan Shapira and Linoy Ashram
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Three new stamps have been launched on Tuesday by the Israel Stamp Service in celebration of the upcoming  2021 Tokyo Olympics set to begin in July. 
Linoy Ashram and Nicole Zelikman who are both award winning solo rhythm gymnastics competitors and will both be competing in this years Tokyo Olympics took part in ceremony presenting the stamps to the heads of the Olympic Committee in Israel. 
Each of the three uniquely designed stamps display one of these Olympic sports, swimming, horseback riding and gymnastics. The athletes are drawn in between two blue wavy lines to symbolize the national flag. 

The three stamps issued ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Credit: courtesy)The three stamps issued ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Credit: courtesy)
The stamps were designed by Baruch Na'a, the CEO of STRATEGIC BRAND DESIGN, who originally designed them for the 2020 Olympics which were postponed due to the global pandemic. Even so the stamps logo reads Olympics 2020 in align with the international Olympics committees decision to keep the same logo. 
Gili Lustig, CEO of the Israel Olympic Committee, said: "This is an exciting moment that advances us in a few moments ahead of the opening event of the Olympic Games ... These stamps are a kind of inspiration that encapsulate everything that characterizes the Israeli delegation - national representation, and sport values ​​- adherence to the goal and striving for victory. I would like to thank the Philatelic Service for issuing the stamps that have become a winning tradition. "


