Israel Start-Up Nation finalizes roster for 2021, introduces Chris Froome

The Israeli World Tour cycling team Israel Start-Up Nation (ISN) has finalized its rider roster for the 2021 season, to be led by four-time Tour de France winner and Britain's most decorated road cyclist Chris Froome.What will be ISN's largest lineup to date, it will comprise 32 riders from Israel and 16 other countries, as well as nine new cyclist signings which includes the addition of Froome.World-class veterans German Andre Greipel (157 individual wins) and Irishman Dan Martin (a top-10 finisher in the 2018 Tour) will also be returning this year to lead the team beside their new British counterpart."Despite COVID-19, Israel Start-Up Nation had a good inaugural season in the World Tour. We secured our first victories at this level – including Grand Tour stages," said the team's co-owner Sylvan Adams."Our lineup for next year is significantly enhanced, yet it keeps the core group together," he added. "We plan to be extremely competitive in the biggest races, including Grand Tours, Monuments, and Classics. Our preseason training camp will provide an opportunity to bring everyone together and bond as a unit. Exciting times ahead."ISN typically holds its preseason training camp in Israel, and will do so again this year in January - taking full advantage of the warm winter weather to continue to train outdoors throughout the 10-day camp, and show off the beautiful scenery of Israel where the team's roots hold true."We see ourselves as ambassadors of Israel, and we feel confident that we can hold the camp and ensure the health and safety of our riders and staff," said the new CEO of Israel Cycling Academy Ido Shavit. The academy races on the UCI Continental tour and helps nurture talent in Israel to eventually be featured on the World Tour squad, similar to how a minor league team works with a major league team in the MLB.
The ISN squad itself has been climbing the ranks since it made its way through general classifications of cycling to become a World Tour team in late 2019. The World Tour status earned the team the ability to race in all three Grand Tour races this year, even amid the coronavirus pandemic which not only put a damper on the scale of the team's Tour de France debut, but also on the global sporting world in general.However, there were successes. The ISN cycling team made history in October, after recording its first-ever stage victory in a Grand Tour race, just five years after the team's establishment. Alex Dowsett earned the team the accolade after he finished first on Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia. The Giro is one of professional cycling's three prestigious Grand Tour races, alongside the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana.Guy Niv also became the first Israeli to finish all 21 stages of the Tour de France."It will be fascinating to see how well we can perform up against the established big teams," said team manager Kjell Carlstrom. "We have a balanced roster in the sense that we can get results in all types of races, but our strongest chances will be at stage races.""We are still underdogs for overall General Classification (race leadership) victories, but we can be in the mix for General Classification podiums. In the next few weeks, we'll sit down and establish a game plan for that," he added.Team directors intend to meet to discuss ISN's upcoming strategy for 2021 in Girona, Spain on December 12.