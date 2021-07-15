The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Israeli Olympian cycling toward Tokyo success at 2020 summer Olympics

As the 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 Israeli national Israeli champion, Shapira became the first woman to win four consecutive Israeli titles.

By GABRIELLE ABRAMS  
JULY 15, 2021 14:36
Israeli cyclist Omer Shapira. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli cyclist Omer Shapira.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Omer Shapira is looking to add an Olympic medal to her decorated list of cycling achievements.

As the 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 Israeli national Israeli champion, Shapira became the first woman to win four consecutive Israeli titles.  

The 26-year-old has worked hard to maintain this momentum during coronavirus when all of the races were cancelled.

“I learned that I love to push my physical limits, even when it’s just myself that I’m competing with,” Shapira said. 

Shapira won her first national title in 2017 as a member of the Italian team Guisfredi-Bianchi. Her second title was with the US team Cyclane Pro Cycling. Shapira’s last two titles have been won with Canyon-SRAM written across her chest, the team that she continues to ride for throughout the year. 

Her 2020 title was confirmed in a race at Beit Guvrin between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, which is known for its many climbs. 

Shapira confirmed her spot in this year’s Games with a 13th-place finish in the 2019 UCI Road World Championships Women’s time trial in Yorkshire, United Kingdom. Given that only one athlete can represent each country in the Olympics, Shapira was moved up to eighth place. Since the top 10 racers automatically qualify, this promotion was enough for Shapira to punch her ticket to Tokyo. Shapira will represent Israel in both the time trial and road race this month. 


Tags olympics Cycling Tokyo Tokyo 2020 Olympics 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by