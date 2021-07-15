Israeli Olympian cycling toward Tokyo success at 2020 summer Olympics

Omer Shapira is looking to add an Olympic medal to her decorated list of cycling achievements





As the 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 Israeli national Israeli champion, Shapira became the first woman to win four consecutive Israeli titles.





The 26-year-old has worked hard to maintain this momentum during coronavirus when all of the races were cancelled.





“I learned that I love to push my physical limits, even when it’s just myself that I’m competing with,” Shapira said.





Shapira won her first national title in 2017 as a member of the Italian team Guisfredi-Bianchi. Her second title was with the US team Cyclane Pro Cycling. Shapira’s last two titles have been won with Canyon-SRAM written across her chest, the team that she continues to ride for throughout the year.





Her 2020 title was confirmed in a race at Beit Guvrin between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv , which is known for its many climbs.



