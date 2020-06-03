Israel's Plus500 to sponsor Swiss soccer champions Young Boys

The sponsorship signing ceremony between Young Boys and Plus500 (Credit: Young Boys)

Israel-headquartered online trading platform Plus500 will be the main sponsor of Swiss Super League champions BSC Young Boys Football Club for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, the company announced on Wednesday.The Haifa-based firm's logo will feature on the front of Young Boys official jersey and training shirts for national and international matches, and the company will also gain access to a range of additional branding rights. Plus500 has an option to extend the sponsorship deal beyond 2022.Young Boys, located in Bern and one of Switzerland's most successful soccer clubs on the domestic and European stage, won the Swiss Super League in 2017/18 and 2018/19. Ahead of the expected renewal of the league on June 19, the 122-year-old club sits in second place on goal difference behind FC St. Gallen 1879, with 13 games remaining to complete the season.The deal with Young Boys follows a lengthy shirt sponsorship contract with Spanish soccer giants Atletico Madrid, where the company's logo has featured on the La Liga team's jerseys since 2015. Plus500 is also the main sponsor of Australian rugby union outfit Plus500 Brumbies."We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Young Boys, the most successful Swiss football club, adding to our strong credentials in supporting professional sport, including our ongoing sponsorships of Atletico Madrid and the Plus500 Brumbies," said Plus500 CEO David Zruia. "Sponsorship agreements with top teams across the world are a core component of our strategy to increase international brand recognition and expand our global customer base."Founded in 2008, online contract for difference (CFD) trading platform Plus500 is registered in Israel and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. Last year, the company announced revenues of over $350 million and almost 200,000 active customers."We are proud that Plus500 has shown such a strong commitment to our club and trust in our brand as we look towards professional football returning in Switzerland," said Young Boys CEO Wanja Greuel. "Plus500 has a great track record of supporting successful teams in professional sport and we’re excited to have them on board as our new main partner."