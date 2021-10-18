The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem Marathon just 10 days away

After a long delay due to COVID-19, thousands of runners expected in the capital to participate in six different races.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF  
OCTOBER 18, 2021 20:33
AFTER A pandemic-induced hiatus, runners in the capital will be back in full force at the 10th Jerusalem Marathon next Friday. (photo credit: FLASH90)
AFTER A pandemic-induced hiatus, runners in the capital will be back in full force at the 10th Jerusalem Marathon next Friday.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
After being postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the 10th Jerusalem International Winner Marathon will be held on October 29, with the participation of tens of thousands of runners from around Israel and the world.
The traditional marathon includes a track through breathtaking scenery, which integrates a challenge to the runners and spectacular landscapes that tell the story of Jerusalem throughout the city’s 3,000 years: The Israel Museum, the Supreme Court, the seat of Israel’s presidency, the walls of the old city and the Armenian Quarter, the Tower of David, the Khan theater, the Sultan’s Pool and more.
In the previous marathon, which took place in 2019, 4,400 runners participated from 76 countries around the world. A 25% increase in the number of participants from abroad. Many are expected to come due to the fact that Israel is spearheading the fight against COVID-19.
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion expressed this by stating that “the return of the marathon excites and thrills us all. It is without a doubt the biggest sporting event to be held after a prolonged period of waiting and recuperating.”
The marathon will be held in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health in effect on the day of the race. It will feature six different races: Full marathon (42.2 km); half marathon (21.1 km); 10 km, 5 km; family race (1.7 km), and community race (800 meters).
THOUSANDS OF runners take part in the 2019 Jerusalem Marathon. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) THOUSANDS OF runners take part in the 2019 Jerusalem Marathon. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
For registration and further details regarding tracks, accommodation options and accompanying events, please visit the marathon website at jerusalem-marathon.com


