The Queen's Gambit inspires Israel's 40th chess championship

Chairman of the Israeli Chess Association, Dr. Zvika Barkai was ecstatic that the chess tournament was approved, despite the restrictions. He explained that, "chess as a combination of sports, culture and a means of developing positive thinking and development, with an emphasis on youth. Especially during the 'corona' period, it is important to carry out such activities, which fascinate masses of chess and culture lovers."

The Israeli Chess Association has partnered with Mifal Hapayis, the National Lottery of Israel, to offer a total grand prize of NIS 100,000 to the female and male champion-to-be of Israel. The winners will go on to represent Israel in the Chess World Cup.

CEO and Lawyer of Mifal Hapayis, Benny Dreyfuss announced, "Mifal Hapayis, which invests all its profits towards the benefit of the Israeli community and society, is proud to continue to promote chess in Israel. We consider chess a challenging, sharp and competitive sport, which is known for its development of thought, creativity and cognitive abilities."

The 2021 event will be the 40th year of this chess championship, and the first to be hosted in Haifa. Some 42 champion players from all over the country and the world will be competing in the nine day event.

Don't worry though! Whoever cannot attend the event personally is invited to check out the The Israeli Chess Association's website or the international chess website for an airing of the games. Of course, the function will remain within government allowances and the green pass.

Haifa, Dr. Einat Kalisch Rotem said, "Haifa is happy to host the chess championship and wishes all of the competitors good luck."

The competition's opening ceremony is set to begin on Sunday at 4 p.m. in Haifa's Leonardo Plaza Hotel.

Let the games begin!