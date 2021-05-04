The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

This Logitech sponsorship might take Israeli gaming to the next level

The deal, signed last week between Team Finest and Logitech G's gaming department, will include a series of content collaborations on social media platforms, as well as events and competitions.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
MAY 4, 2021 08:58
The lobby of Twitch Interactive Inc, a social video platform and gaming community owned by Amazon, is seen in San Francisco, California (photo credit: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / REUTERS)
The lobby of Twitch Interactive Inc, a social video platform and gaming community owned by Amazon, is seen in San Francisco, California
(photo credit: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / REUTERS)
The first eSports group established in Israel - Team Finest - has signed a sponsorship deal with Logitech G, one of the world's largest gaming companies.
The deal, signed last week between Team Finest and Logitech G's gaming department, will include a series of content collaborations on social media platforms, as well as events, competitions and tournaments, meant to reflect the new sponsorship.
Team Finest will receive Logitech G's latest gaming products from its Logitech G Pro wireless gaming series to help utilize the Israeli team's gaming skills to the fullest.
The logo of Logitech G will appear on Team Finest's outfits throughout 2021, including during live streams by the team on its official channels.

The collaboration is expected to support and encourage professional gaming in Israel and to attract new talents who will become Israel's future gaming professionals.  
"This is another step toward supporting and deepening our ties within the Israeli gaming community as a whole and the field of competitive gaming in particular," said Itay Schwifel, manager of Logitech Israel.
"Our ambition is allowing gamers on all levels to become their best versions," he added.
"Logitech G is considered one of the world's leading manufacturers of gaming equipment," said Yotam Nachshon, Team Finest's VP of marketing, expressing hope that this new collaboration will lead to exciting new events this upcoming year. "We are very proud to be collaborating with such a significant and leading brand in the world of gaming," Nachshon added.  
This kind of collaboration is the largest one to take place with an Israeli company dealing with professional gaming, and might be exactly what Israel's growing gaming industry needs in order to reach the next level and compete in major international tournaments.
Team Finest was established in 2019 by Ruvik Milkis. The first of its kind initiative in Israel started growing by operating teams in four games: FIFA, Fortnite, Valorant and CS:GO - all of which are considered extremely popular in major international Esports tournaments and events.
In December last year, Team Finest announced the recruitment of NIS 2 million, to be invested in locating and turning promising Israeli gamers into professionals who would be able to compete in international tournaments, making it the first gaming organization in Israel to employ about 20 employees locally and abroad full time.
eSports is a form of sport competition using video games. It often takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions.
Participation by professional gamers and spectators in these events through live-streaming has seen a large surge in popularity during the previous decade. According to various estimates, the eSport market rolls in about $20 billion annually, making it a significant factor in the video game industry.
Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.


Tags israel tech FIFA Gaming collaboration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

After Meron, violence, Israel needs a government now - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's successors must fix political value that he ruined

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by