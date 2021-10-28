The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Startup Genome ranks TAU No. 5 for entrepreneurship

The university was ranked fifth, under Stanford University, MIT, UC Berkeley and Harvard.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 28, 2021 16:53
Tel Aviv University.
Tel Aviv University.
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)
Tel Aviv University (TAU) became the only non-American university to be ranked in the top 10 by Startup Genome, a well-respected innovation policy advisory and research firm, for 2021.
The ranking centers on the involvement of the world’s top schools in entrepreneurship and in the establishment of “scaleup companies” that have advanced beyond the start-up stage with a net worth of more than $50 million.
The university was ranked fifth, under Stanford University, MIT, UC Berkeley and Harvard. The others on the list included Cornell, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University.
Some universities were listed more than once, with different schools being named, including Harvard University and Harvard’s Business School, for example, and Stanford University and the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
"This is a very significant achievement for both Tel Aviv University and the State of Israel,” said Prof. Moshe Zviran, dean of the Coller School of Management and Chief Entrepreneurship and Innovation Officer at TAU.
Tel Aviv University campus (credit: PR)Tel Aviv University campus (credit: PR)
According to the ranking, about 1,300 of the school’s graduates have founded active companies in a range of areas over the past decades. Some 40 of them achieve the status of scaleup companies. 
“Israel in general, and TAU as its leading entrepreneurial university, form fertile ground for uniquely creative young entrepreneurs who establish independent companies and hold key positions in the world's leading corporations,” Zviran added. 


