State Attorney announces retrial for Zadorov in Tair Rada murder case

Zadorov, convicted twice of murdering Tair Rada at the Nofei Golan Middle School in Katzrin, has been the subject of great controversy and speculation, as doubts have been raised regarding his guilt.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 14, 2021 20:56
State Attorney Amit Eisman has decided to hold a retrial for Roman Zadorov in Tair Rada's 2006 murder case, following former Supreme Court deputy chief justice Hanan Melcer's approval of a request to do so in May, the prosecution stated on Wednesday.
the Nazareth District Court and Zadorov's attorneys were informed of the state attorney's decision.
Zadorov, convicted in 2010 and again in 2014 of murdering the 14-year-old girl at the Nofei Golan Middle School in Katzrin, has been the subject of great controversy and speculation, as doubts have been raised regarding his guilt. 
Following a thorough examination of the case, the state attorney adopted the position stating there is a reasonable chance of a third conviction for Zadorov, though a retrial for Zadorov has great public interest and should be carried out.
Last week, segments of former Shin Bet deputy director Itzhak Ilan's interview given before his death were leaked, where he accused Israel Police and the State Attorney's Office of framing Zadorov for the murder.
"Zadorov fell in the corrupt police officers' trap. The interrogators, in cooperation with the prosecution, framed him," Ilan said in the interview, adding that "the police aren't willing to admit it."
In former chief justice Melcer's decision, he noted that "facts, or evidence, have been discovered that may change the outcome of the trial in favor of the applicant."

"It is a disappointment. The state attorney made a bad call," said Zadorov's attorney Yarom Halevy, on the decision to hold a retrial. "Roman has been cheated in his trial, and every should know that the moment the prosecution decided to hold a retrial, it will be a fake trial," he claimed.
"I am strong willed. The trial will be a battle of integrity over Roman's innocence," Halevy added.


Tags roman zadorov tair rada state attorney
