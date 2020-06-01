The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

State Comptroller to review government's conduct in coronavirus crisis

The review will look into the conduct of relevant authorities and areas in which the coronavirus pandemic has been managed.

By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV  
JUNE 1, 2020 07:48
STATE COMPTROLLER Matanyahu Englman. (photo credit: Courtesy)
STATE COMPTROLLER Matanyahu Englman.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman's office announced Sunday that it will be launching a wide-ranging review of the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Englman told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that in the last two months review teams have been working to gather information regarding the government's response, while meeting with relevant officials in preparation for the review. 
He further added that the State Comptroller's office looked into how the review was conducted in other European countries as well as in the United States. 
Discussed in the letter that was addressed to both the prime minister and the ministers under whose responsibility the management of the virus in the country falls, was the that review will examine inter-ministerial cooperation throughout the pandemic. The review will also focus on the work of the National Security Council (NSC) with various other officials. 
Additionally, the review will also look into the government's management of the crisis, including the preparation for the future outlook of the pandemic, informing the public and the spread of information, care for the elderly population, the management of tests and relevant laboratories, distance learning and education, the conduct of local authorities during the crisis and the budgetary management and preparation during the pandemic. 
In addition to the review of the Prime Minister's Office, the NSC, the Defense Ministry will also be reviewed, as well as the Israel Defense Force, the Health Ministry and health insurance companies.
The Finance Ministry and the Bank of Israel, the Interior Ministry, the National Insurance Institute as well as certain areas in the Mossad will also be reviewed.


Tags state comptroller Comptroller Report Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus never went away, but it can be kept under control By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Eli Kavon President Truman was not a saint By ELI KAVON
Gil Troy Save Conservative Judaism, not Preservative Judaism By GIL TROY
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by