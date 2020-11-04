People trapped in flooding building following overnight storms

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Rescue teams are working to free people trapped in a flooding building in Ashdod after storms overnight caused flooding across Israel on Wednesday, Ynet news reported.A couple was taken to the hospital suffering from mild hypothermia after being trapped in their flooded car, according to Israel Hayom.Police in the city received multiple calls to assist those stuck in flooded cars, elevators and homes, according to the police spokesperson.Flooding caused traffic lights to malfunction near Yagur junction and opened a sinkhole in a road in Bnei Brak. Near Zichron Ya’acov trees fell and blocked Highway 653. Vehicles were stuck in floods and mud in multiple places across the country, according to Walla.Rescue services were called to assist residents of Hadera in 15 different locations. A minibus full of people was stuck in a flooded area and passengers were rescued by boat. There are no reports of injuries caused by the storm.More rain is expected throughout the day, causing concern that there could be flooding in the center of the country. There is also expected to be an increase in wind speeds and a drop in temperatures to lows not typical of the season.