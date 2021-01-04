Israel predictably made news around the world in late December when the government fell and new elections were called.“Israeli Government Collapses, Forcing 4th Election in 2 Years,” read the headline to a New York Times article on December 22. The headline in the Economist on the same day: “Fourth time’s a charm: Israel's government collapses, triggering yet another election.” And the Guardian had this: “Israel to hold fourth election in two years as political crisis grinds on.”The impression left on the reader by those headlines, all of which were accurate, was that Israel cannot get its political act together. Four elections in one year bespeaks a nation on the fast track to becoming ungovernable.And that is not an image this country wants, nor can afford. Forget, for a moment, the problems a fourth election causes the country internally — the expense, the division, the lack of stability — there is also the issue of perception: What kind of light does this shine on the country around the world?Israel has long been known as an obstreperous democracy with short-lived governments, but this — this Italy-zation of Israel — makes the country look downright foolish abroad.And that’s bad and dangerous on a number of counts. It’s bad economically, because it’s hard to believe that the country's high credit ratings will remain as such if this prolonged political instability continues. And it's also bad for investors, because at a certain point investors will probably ask about the wisdom of investing in a country that can’t even pass a budget.
It's bad diplomatically, because it is tough to project to other countries a can-do ability that they should want to tap into if the country can't even decide on a prime minister.And while some may argue that this has been belied by the Abraham Accords that have seen four Arab countries normalize ties with Israel since September, it's important to realize that those accords were brokered and pushed largely by Washington. Had the Trump Administration not put its full weight behind these deals, it is doubtful they would have come to fruition during the tenure of a government whose prime minister did not share basic information with either his defense or foreign minister. It is also bad in terms of the message it sends to the region. Political instability projects societal weakness, one that could lead to a miscalculation by Israel's enemies, believing that if the political system is not functioning, then the society as a whole is shaky and perhaps unable to stand up to pressure or challenges. And such a miscalculation could lead to disastrous results.It is precisely because of all of the above — the unstable, weak, ineffective image projected by the prolonged political crisis --that the headlines over the last few days about the country's resounding success in the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine were so refreshing and welcome -- and also so important."Israel sets pace with Covid vaccination 'overdrive'," read a headline in the Financial Times. "Israel vaccinates more than 10% of its population in Two Weeks," trumpeted the Wall Street Journal.And Germany's Bild had this: "Why is Israel succeeding in vaccination so much faster than us?"Beyond the obvious health benefits deriving from the way Israel has managed to inoculate so many so quickly, this boosts the country's image internationally at a time when the political crisis risks bringing that image down.In other words, Israel's so-far successful vaccination campaign is not only an antidote for the virus, but for a perception abroad that, because of the ongoing political crisis, Israel as a country cannot get its act together. And not only abroad. That the country has so effectively dealt with the vaccinations also reminds the Israeli public that despite how bad things may seem to so many at the moment, Israel still retains a tremendous capability of being able to mobilize when necessary and get things done. .One tweet last week hailing the fact that while Israel is just 0.11% of the world's population, it accounted for 13.7% of the 5.79 million people vaccinated around the world, garnered over 800 likes, nearly 300 re-tweets and dozens of comments.While a few of the comments, typically, had antisemitic overtones, the vast majority did not, and gave a peek into what this latest success story is doing to the country's image."Smart people," one person wrote. "This is what happens when your bureaucracy is self directed instead of just rule following," chimed in another. And a third offered this: " … Anyone who has visited or is educated about the country knows they know how to get sh-t done. Simple as that."And that is the type of branding any country wants. Israel wants to be seen as an efficient country that can achieve results, and that can take on large challenges and succeed.The perception of being a country that works is critical in developing ties, attracting investments, and even deterring enemies.Israel's image as the Start-Up Nation proved abundantly helpful in building relations around the world. Countries that viewed Israel as an innovative bundle of high-tech energy had an interest in getting closer, hoping that they could somehow reap advantages from that connection.That was one of the key ingredients over the last decade in the huge diplomatic strides Israel made in Africa, Asia, Latin America and even parts of Europe.In addition, effectively being able to roll out the vaccine is more than just a point of national pride, it also sends a message to enemies who might want to challenge Israel that the country retains the capacity — better than most — to be able to deal with massive logistical challenges.A report on NBC's website Sunday said that Israel "is well ahead of the curve as countries scramble to snatch up limited supplies of vaccines and inoculate their populations. Countries across the world may be looking on in admiration — and envy."While the envy is something Israel could probably do without, that admiration is a valuable commodity that increases it stature internationally and could bring other states closer. If countries believe there is something to be learned from Israel, they may want -- and feel the need -- to get closer, something could open up new opportunities.