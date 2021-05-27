Super Flower Moon seen in the sky over Jerusalem, across the world

The Flower Moon is seen in the sky over Israel, May 26th 2021. (Credit: Orli Lewis)

The May full moon is known as the Flower Moon according to Native American tradition, which gave each lunar month a different description. Other traditional full moon names include the Wolf Moon in January, the Strawberry Moon in June, and the Cold Moon in December.

The May moon reaches its peak on Wednesday the 26th, and this year the full moon coincides with the closest point of its orbit around the earth , making it seem to be larger and brighter than it usually appears to be.

In addition to this, the Super Moon, as it is called when it comes close to Earth during orbit, coincides with a total lunar eclipse which will cause the moon to appear to be red, a phenomenon known as a Blood Moon.

A Blood Moon occurs when the Earth is positioned directly between the moon and the sun. Earth's atmosphere filters the sunlight, dispersing the blue light but allowing the red to come through, according to NASA.

However, the blood red moon will only be visible in parts of South America, Australia, and south-east Asia.

This celestial event is not only a rare combination of a Flower, Super, and Blood Moon, but it is also the first and only full lunar eclipse that we will see this year.

The moon appeared to be larger and brighter than it usually is in skies across the world on Wednesday.