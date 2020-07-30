Surveillance cameras installed ahead of Jerusalem demonstrations

After the demonstration near Public Security Minister Amir Ohan's private residence in Tel Aviv turned violent, preparations are made by the police ahead of demonstrations on Balfour, according to YNET. Jerusalem police affirmed that as of now, they are unaware of any intention of the demonstrators to march towards Paris Square. Shlomi Bachar, Ch-Spt., of the Jerusalem District Police, said "this is a challenging time for the organization. Following what happened in Tel Aviv, we are preparing to secure a wider perimeter in order to prevent possible friction that may turn violent."As hundreds of policemen will take part in securing the demonstration, some will operate undercover in adjacent side-streets and alleys. "The intention is to prevent the eruption of violence as we have seen before," stressed to Bachar. According to YNET, only last month four additional surveillance cameras were installed in Paris Square. One of the cameras is covering Ben Maimon boulevard where demonstrators usually gather to protest. Although it is possible that the cameras were installed regardless of the protests, as part of Jerusalem Municipality efforts to install surveillance cameras around the city. A police surveillance balloon will also be employed to ensure the safety of the demonstrators, added Bachar.