Suspect indicted for shooting at school full of children in Negev

Abu Arar arrived at the Technological School in the city in southern Israel in May in a car, despite not having a license, according to the indictment. The suspect intended to meet with and talk to a relative who was learning at the school.

After the principal refused to let him do so, Abu Arar left the building and, about an hour afterwards, returned to the school, got out of his vehicle while carrying a weapon without a permit and began shooting toward a caravan where a guard and a number of other people were standing.

A number of bullets hit the caravan and the principal's vehicle, damaging both. The suspect is charged with carrying out weapons offenses including possession and carrying of weapons and ammunition, firing a weapon and other offenses.

The prosecution is seeking to detain Abu Arar until the end of the legal proceeding against him.

"Offenses committed with firearms have become a scourge of the state and the region and claim many casualties," said the prosecution in the detainment request. "If the respondent is released, there is a risk that he will return and commit such offenses and endanger the public."

