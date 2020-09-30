Suspects indicted in murder of Ramle teacher killed by stray bullet

Israeli Police have indicted two suspects on murder charges over the death Sharifa Abu Muammar, 30, a teacher from Ramle, who was killed by a stray bullet earlier this month, according to Ynet News.Police allege that the two suspects, aged 26 and 27, ambushed a member of Muammar's family due to tensions between the opposing families. According to the report, the suspects stabbed as well as shot at the targeted member of the Muammar family – the bullet hit Sharifa instead.Sharifa taught the 11th grade class at the Dror High School in Ramle.“Sharifa has been a social coordinator at the school and a beloved and dear educator for the past seven years,” said the Dror school network in response to the murder at the time. “Just yesterday, she arrived at the school and decorated and prepared it all day for the arrival of the students."The school said that “Sharifa was a dedicated teacher to her work, students and staff – full of life, creativity and initiative,” She coordinated social education and social involvement at the school, initiated a mothers’ campaign for Mother’s Day, as well as joint life encounters with Jewish schools and social involvement of students in the city, among other initiatives.Sharifa is survived by her husband Muhammad and their three young children, four-year-old Aaraf, two-and-a-half-year-old Rian and six-month-old Lian. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Staff and students are receiving professional guidance from psychologists and other sources in the Education Ministry and the Dror network to help them deal with the tragedy.