The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sylvan Adams honors parents memory at tree planting ceremony at TAU

Adams planted two Plane (Platanus) trees as a token of appreciation for his parents' efforts for, and connection with, the university.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 5, 2021 03:31
(L-R) President of Tel Aviv University Professor Ariel Porat, pictured next to Sylvan and Margaret Adams (photo credit: Courtesy)
(L-R) President of Tel Aviv University Professor Ariel Porat, pictured next to Sylvan and Margaret Adams
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Canadian-Israeli philanthropist, and co-owner of Israeli World Tour cycling team Israel Start-Up Nation (ISN), Sylvan Adams planted two trees at Tel Aviv University (TAU) in memory of his parents on Sunday.
Adams' parents, Marcel and Annie, have contributed to TAU for decades before their passing. Marcel was a Canadian real estate investor and Holocaust survivor. He died last year at the age of 100 in Montreal.
Adams planted two Plane (Platanus) trees as a token of appreciation for his parents' efforts for, and connection with, the university.
The event itself was attended by the President of Tel Aviv University Professor Ariel Porat, the Vice President for Foreign Relations, Prof. Amos Elad, as well as Sylvan and Margaret Adams.
At the tree planting, Adams spoke about his family's deep connection to TAU, which began in part with his parents involvement in the Canadian Friends of Tel Aviv University. Adams further expressed hope that future generations of his family will continue to support and honor this connection with the university, to both strengthen "Israeli academia and the State of Israel as a whole," a statement by Adams read.
Academic philanthropy and cycling - where the ISN team has graced the roads of France, Italy, Spain and the UAE, among others, wearing the Israeli blue and white as a World Tour team - are not the only arenas Adams has dabbled in to normalize Israel to the world, forwarding the values his parents set forth before him.
With some private funding Adams made many Israeli soccer fans’ dreams come true November 2019 when Lionel Messi’s Argentinian squad competed in a rival exhibition match against Luis Suarez’s Uruguayan side in Tel Aviv – showcasing talents of the highest caliber, players that compete in some of the world’s most competitive leagues, such as Serie A, La Liga and the English Premier League on a stage in Israel to countless viewers in addition to the 20,000 in attendance.
The match garnered international media attention, and earned Israel a mention in major sport publications such as ESPN, Fox Sports, among others – earning worldwide coverage in multiple languages.
The main idea behind Adams’ mission is person-to-person soft diplomacy, and he tries to achieve this aspect in any endeavor he embarks on. Aside from the sports world, Adams was a part of the team that brought Madonna to Israel to perform at Eurovision in “order to have the best Eurovision possible.”
Adams is also involved in philanthropy for health and science programs. He was involved in Israel’s mission to be the fourth country to successfully land the Israeli spacecraft Beresheet on the moon in 2019.
Additionally, Adams leads health initiatives such as Save a Child’s Heart, which is funded by the Sylvan Adams Foundation – bringing children to Israel from all across the world for life-saving heart surgeries and has treated more than 5,000 children from 62 countries – including the Palestinian territories and African nations.
Adams’ dream scenario with all the projects he takes part in is to normalize Israel to the world and fortify hopefully longstanding relationships with other countries – even in countries that the possibility is far out-of-reach due to formal diplomatic ties – that can one day turn into partnerships with the most unlikely entities.


Tags Holocaust tel aviv university Sylvan Adams trees
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jordan: Israel keeps a close eye on its eastern neighbor - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Passover: Looking back and moving on

 By DAVID WOLPE
JJ Sussman

The ability to end the Haredi-secular conflict is within us - opinion

 By JJ SUSSMAN
ALAN BAKER

Biden's Israeli-Palestinian reset is premature, ill-advised - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Hannah Brown

A look back at the year of autism, COVID-19 - opinion

 By HANNAH BROWN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

Suez Canal Crisis: Ship blocking canal may be due to human error

Ever Given container ship is pictured in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
5

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by