The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Take the protests in proportion - analysis

When the two news stories are juxtaposed, they put things into proportion for anyone really paying attention.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
AUGUST 1, 2020 22:31
Hundreds of protesters gather in Tel Aviv to protest against police brutality and Amir Ohana, July 28. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Hundreds of protesters gather in Tel Aviv to protest against police brutality and Amir Ohana, July 28.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
The protests outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem and the responses to it have taken over an outsize portion of Israeli media in recent weeks.
In some ways it’s understandable: It’s a spicy, exciting story. People are taking to the streets and demanding change! It’s definitely more exciting than more numbers of people infected with COVID-19, and this doctor or that minister arguing over how to handle it.
At the same time, Israel is marking 15 years since the government evicted thousands of citizens from their legal homes in Gaza – whitewashed with the neutral term “the disengagement” – while protests and police brutality are filling leading the 8 o’clock news and splashed across the front pages of Israeli newspapers.
When the two news stories are juxtaposed, they put things into proportion for anyone really paying attention. And anyone who remembers the massive wave of protests in 2011 knows that it dwarfs the latest one.
Last week, right-wing journalist Itamar Fleischman brought to light a protocol from the Knesset Law, Constitution and Justice Committee in November 2005, in which former state attorney Shai Nitzan, then in charge of law enforcement in the “disengagement,” said 6,000 protesters were arrested opposing the expulsion from Gaza, including 1,000 minors. Some of the teenage protesters at the time were left in jail for days before they were allowed to contact their parents.
Then-chief public defender Inbal Rubinstein told the Knesset that in many cases there was no evidence of violence. She quoted a Supreme Court judge as saying “a hint of a suspicion of committing a crime is enough…suspicious presence at the site of the event [of violence] is enough” to arrest 13-year-olds opposing the expulsion for a week.
In one day in May of 2005, 292 people were arrested for blocking roads and another 56 were taken in for questioning, 175 of those arrested were kept overnight, including 75 minors.
Asked on Saturday night how many protesters have been arrested outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in recent weeks, Israel Police Spokesman Mickey Rosenfeld said: “Over 70 protesters have been arrested in the area of the PMs residence in recent disturbances that have taken place at protests.”
Instead of headlines lamenting law enforcement, the headlines ahead of the disengagement, almost across the board, condemned the protesters. The media was much more homogeneous then, and there was no social media. Instead, the voices on Channels 1, 2, 10 overwhelmingly supported them.
Sara Haetzni-Cohen, head of the My Israel Movement, quoted some of those voices in her column in Makor Rishon this weekend. “We need a second Altalena,” former Shin Bet chief Ami Ayalon said, referring to when the Hagana shot at fellow Jews, on an Irgun ship.
That outrage over water canons we’ve been seeing in recent weeks? There was none of that. Haetzni-Cohen’s column ran with a screenshot of Nisso Shaham, then a police sub-commander, telling Channel 10: “Let them burn. Don’t think twice. Use the water canon.” The full quote in the article continues: “Arrests, arrests, arrests, don’t think twice. Lots of arrests. Including using force, methods. Not crowd-control methods. Batons.”
An optimist may think that we have just become more careful in the past 15 years. That the police is now less violent as a rule. But one need only to look at recent major protests of Ethiopian-Israelis against racism or haredim for myriad reasons to know that isn’t so.
And while this isn't police, it's a former senior military officer, Meretz MK Yair Golan made it clear that at least some of the people involved in that era don't have regrets. Golan commanded the incredibly violent dismantlement of the Amona outpost in early 2006. He said on 103FM in June: "I"m proud that [then-MK] Aryeh Eldad was beaten. He probably deserved it." He clarified his remarks in a Meretz faction meeting soon after: "Thousands of people chose to break the law and were violent against security forces...The police was not violent. It used force."
If we’re already comparing demonstrations and the authorities’ response, it’s worth pointing out that six years after the disengagement there was a huge protest movement that is much more similar to what is happening now.
The months of protests in 2011 started out with “Camp Sucker,” people protesting that they are “suckers” serving in the army and reserves, while the vast majority of haredim do not. Then, a haredi man decided to boycott Tnuva because they had hiked the prices of cottage cheese too high. Then, some young Tel Aviv residents pitched tents on the grassy center of Rothschild Boulevard to protest how high rent had become. They were joined by parents in a “stroller protest” against the high cost of childcare.
These different groups all had somewhat different goals, but they all got together to protest the Netanyahu-led government in what later became known as “the social protests.” Today’s protests also feature a disparate list of organizations – anti-corruption, environmental, representing various branches of the economy hit hard by coronavirus.
The social protests captured the hearts of Israelis across the country, where smaller protests broke out and people pitched tents in parks from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat. And though they were clearly led by people who were left-wing, they managed to attract major figures from the Right – like then-Yesha Council director-general Naftali Bennett, who bused in demonstrators from Judea and Samaria.
They even had a “million-man march,” which was estimated to actually be quarter-million, in Tel Aviv one night – more than any of the latest protests by many orders of magnitude.
Their message, that everything in this country costs too damn much, spoke to just about everyone. And that brought about a committee willing to sit with Netanyahu and make changes. Some may say not enough changes, but at the very least parents of young children have free education from age 3, which is not insignificant at all. And the cottage cheese in my refrigerator says it costs NIS 5.5, and not NIS 8 like in 2011.
That brings us to what’s tragic about the Balfour protests, as the latest wave of demonstrations has come to be known, named after the street of the prime minister’s residence.
Some of the 2011 organizers are prominent participants in the latest protests, but they don’t seem to remember what made them a truly national phenomenon back then.
A lot of people can relate to the economic hardship that some of those protesters are lamenting. But turning the overtly political message against Netanyahu – which is perceived as being against the Right – is alienating to half of the population. And beyond alienating, the idea that police behavior is brutal when it’s against some people, but totally acceptable against others, has angered many prominent members of the Right who remember 2005 well.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For Gamzu to win, gov't needs to get politics out of the way By JPOST EDITORIAL
Steinitz on breaking the Arab boycott and becoming an energy superpower By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by