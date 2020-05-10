The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

TAU identifies method to increase chances of pregnancy through IVF

With the new advances, fertility doctors will be able to hand-select the healthiest and quality sperm for artificial insemination, in effect increasing a woman's chance of becoming pregnant.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MAY 10, 2020 09:31
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Tel Aviv University (TAU) researchers established a method to track high-speed moving sperm using 3D imaging technology both safely and accurately, according to a recent study published in Science Advances - a method which the study authors claim could help with in vitro fertilization (IVF) processes.
With the new advances, fertility doctors will be able to hand-select the healthiest and best-quality sperm for injection, in effect increasing a woman's chance of becoming pregnant and giving birth through artificial insemination.
"The IVF procedure was invented to help fertility problems," explains Prof. Natan Shaked of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at TAU's Faculty of Engineering, one of the study authors. "The most common type of IVF today is intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), which involves sperm selection by a clinical embryologist and injection into the woman's egg. To that end, an effort is made to select the sperm cell that is most likely to create a healthy embryo."
The selection of tracking high-speed moving sperm was made because during natural fertilization the fastest sperm to navigate its way through a woman's reproductive system to the egg normally "bears high-quality genetic material."
"But this 'natural selection' is not available to the embryologist, who selects a sperm and injects it into the egg," Prof. Shaked says. "Sperm cells not only move fast, they are also mostly transparent under regular light microscopy, and cell staining is not allowed in human IVF. Existing imaging technology that can examine the quality of the sperm's genetic material may cause embryonic damage, so that too is prohibited. In the absence of more precise criteria, sperm cells are selected primarily according to external characteristics and their motility while swimming in water in a dish, which is very different from the natural environment of a woman's body.
"In our study, we sought to develop an entirely new type of imaging technology that would provide as much information as possible about individual sperm cells, does not require cell staining to enhance contrast, and has the potential for enabling the selection of optimal sperm in fertilization treatments."
Shaked, alongside TAU doctoral student Gili Dardikman-Yoffe, chose to use light computed tomography (CT) technology to identify and track sperm cells for IVF treatment.
"We used weak light (and not X-rays), which does not damage the cell. We recorded a hologram of the sperm cell during ultrafast movement and identified various internal components according to their refractive index. This creates an accurate, highly dynamic 3D map of its contents without using cell staining," said Shaked, adding that in standard CT scans the device rotates around the subject to get an accurate reading, but the sperms natural process of rotating to get momentum allows embryologists to use the method from a single vantage point and still be successful.
Using the technology, the researchers were able to obtain a clear four-dimension image of the sperm - three dimensions with an accurate resolution down to less than half a micron and the speed that it is moving in down to the second sub-millisecond.
"Our new development provides a comprehensive solution to many known problems of sperm imaging," Prof. Shaked says. "We were able to create high-resolution imaging of the sperm head while it was moving fast, without the need for stains that could harm the embryo. The new technology can greatly improve the selection of sperm cells in vitro, potentially increasing the chance of pregnancy and the birth of a healthy baby.
The TAU researchers also intend to attune the new processes to diagnose male fertility issues, and somewhere down the line they are hopeful the technology caan be used to develop biomimetic micro-robots to carry and administer drugs throughout the body.


Tags technology pregnant science Baby
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The US administration's effective peace work in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yes, Israel has done well - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
Eli Cohen, the spy who was larger than life By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The Court’s independence and the threats it faces By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
4 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
5 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by