Team of ritual butchers fly to Ukraine to prepare Uman feast

A team of Jewish ritual butchers travelled to Uman this week in order to begin the kosher slaughter of 10,000 chickens for the Rosh Hashanah holiday feasts.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 14, 2021 10:57
Chicken (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Chicken
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A team of Jewish ritual butchers traveled to Ukraine to slaughter some 10,000 chickens for the participants of the annual Rosh Hashanah festivities in Uman, the burial site of Hassidic leader Rebbe Nachman of Breslov.
Rosh Hashanah is a two-day holiday celebrating the Jewish new year, and this year will be on September 6th-8th.
The team was led by Rabbi Yitzhak Rosenblatt of the Eda Haredit Rabbinical Court.
A team of kashrut supervisors from the Eda Haredit also touched down in Uman in order to enable cooks to begin preparing and cooking the massive holiday meals.  
CELEBRATING ROSH HASHANAH near the tomb of Rabbi Nahman of Breslov in Uman, Ukraine, in 2017. (Credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)CELEBRATING ROSH HASHANAH near the tomb of Rabbi Nahman of Breslov in Uman, Ukraine, in 2017. (Credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)
The event's organizers said that tickets will only be sold on-site, as many pilgrims might not end up making the journey due to COVID-19 restrictions.
On Monday, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister Dr. Ihor Kuzin announced that Ukraine had eased its restrictions on travel for religious pilgrims. 
The restrictions will consist of basic requirements such as wearing masks, checking temperature and maintaining oversight of public transportation, JNS reported.
In addition, volunteers from both Ukraine and Israel will work to quickly test pilgrims as they try to enter the country, with some 50,000 rapid COVID-19 testing kits allocated for the job, according to JNS.
According to Ukraine's Chief Rabbi Yaakov Bleich, anyone vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter the country, he told The Jerusalem Post. Otherwise, one would need to test negative before they leave, test negative again when they arrive, have health insurance and also have the Ukrainian app in order to receive the test results.
This last part could be problematic, though, as many haredim do not have smartphones, and thus cannot get the app if they aren't vaccinated. 


