The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tech Buzz: Reali raises $250m.

Israeli companies have raised some $15 billion in the first seven and a half months of the year, shattering all previous records.

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 19, 2021 14:54
Amit Heller, Co-Founder and Chairman of Reali (photo credit: CHELSEA STEWART)
Amit Heller, Co-Founder and Chairman of Reali
(photo credit: CHELSEA STEWART)
The heat of August hasn't slowed down the startup nation, which continues to score new investments and exits at a record pace.
Israeli companies have raised some $15 billion in the first seven and a half months of the year, far surpassing all previous records. Last year, Israeli companies raised $10.5b., a record amount at the time.
Real estate and fintech company REALI said Wednesday evening that it closed $250 million in new financing in a round led by Zeev Ventures. The Tel Aviv-based company aims to create a one-stop shop to make homeownership simple by offering a wide range of financing solutions so that customers can buy and sell in one coordinated transaction. Reali claims that its users save an average of $16,000 buying a home. The funding round includes $75m. in equity, $25m. in venture debt, and $150m. in warehouse financing. The company, founded in 2015, has now raised a total of $300m.
Fintech Start-ups: The Creative Fixers (credit: Courtesy)Fintech Start-ups: The Creative Fixers (credit: Courtesy)
Jerusalem-based stroke therapy technology startup BRAINQ raised $40m. in a round led by Hanaco Ventures, bringing its total funding to over $50m. BrainQ’s cloud-based technology aims to reduce disability and promote neurorecovery for stroke victims, from which 50-70% of survivors currently sustain chronic disability. Earlier this year, BrainQ received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its investigational stroke therapy, which provides the company with the opportunity to work closely with the FDA to expedite development plans. The funding will be used to support the company’s upcoming trial for ischemic stroke survivors in hospitals across the United States, as well as to continue building toward a go-to-market plan.
BROWZWEAR, which makes 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, closed a $35m. funding round from growth equity firm Radian Capital. The Raanana-based company has grown 40 percent year-over-year in each of the past 5 years, and expects that the new capital will help it achieve a 150 percent growth rate for the next two years. Browzwear has more than 650 customers worldwide, including top brands like Walmart, Lululemon, Columbia Sportswear, Nike and others. To support this accelerated growth, Browzwear is instituting an aggressive recruitment plan that will increase its global workforce by 200%, it said.
Among other fundraising rounds, support group platform CIRCLES raised $8m. in seed funding; RETRAIN.AI, an AI-based platform to help companies and government agencies keep employee's skills updated, raised $7m.; 3D printing company CASTOR raised $3.5m. in seed funding in a round led by Xerox; and fintech company QIRA raised $8m. ahead of its planned IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
In acquisition news, GLOBAL DATA CENTER, a Herzliya-based data center operator, was acquired by US data center solutions provider EdgeConneX. The value of the deal was not revealed, but sources estimated it around $200m. The deal will bring GDC's highly secure underground facilities in Herzliya and Petah Tikva into the EdgeConneX global data center platform, which includes 50 data centers in over 40 markets around the world. GDC was founded in 2013 with the financial backing of private equity investment firm Viola Group.
WEAV, which offers a universal API for commerce platforms, was acquired by US fintech company Brex for $50m. Weav was founded just last year in Ramat Gan, and raised $4.3m. in April. Brex offers credit cards, business cash accounts, spend management and bill pay software together in a single dashboard, and Weav’s technology will accelerate the connectivity of the Brex platform and improve Brex’s ability to serve customers in many different industries. Brex will use the acquisition to establish an innovation hub in Israel, it said.
Finally, Overwolf, a platform that enables creators build, distribute and monetize in-game apps and mods, announced the launch of its $50m. Overwolf Creator Fund dedicated to community-created experiences in gaming. The new fund will support the work and projects of in-game app creators, mod authors, as well as game studios who plan to integrate mods into new titles, the company said. 


Tags startup hi-tech fundraising
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Poland's Holocaust restitution law is an injustice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How Israelis can fight the Durban conference's Jew-hatred - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Regional support for Israeli-Palestinian peace - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

US, Taliban, Afghanistan: Takeaways from the getaway - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
4

Does COVID cause babies to develop differently? - prelim data

A Palestinian woman carrying children waits to leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities, in the southern Gaza Strip
5

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by