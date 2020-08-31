The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Technion develops mapping system to assist blind in navigating cities

While similar solutions do exist within the marketplace today, the research surrounding said solutions is currently limited in scope from where it needs to be.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
AUGUST 31, 2020 12:25
Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality installs sidewalk LED lights to protect 'smartphone zombies' (photo credit: TEL AVIV-JAFFA MUNICIPALITY)
Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality installs sidewalk LED lights to protect 'smartphone zombies'
(photo credit: TEL AVIV-JAFFA MUNICIPALITY)
Researchers at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology have designed a new mapping system intended assist blind pedestrians in navigating their way around busy city streets.
As opposed to the normal system already in place, which employs a network of pedestrian signals equipped with tone indicators notifying the visually impaired when the intersection is clear (accelerated tone means its safe to cross, whereas a steady tone means it's not), the Technion examined the possibility of developing software working off of the OpenStreetMap geo-database - a Wikipedia-like collaborative world map generated through volunteer edits and crowdsourced users, who can insert, edit or analyze areas they are familiar with to create the full world view.
The researchers, led by Asst. Professor Sagi Dalyot of the Transportation and Geo-Information Engineering division of the Technion Faculty of Civil and Environmental Engineering, published their findings in the scientific Sage journal Environment and Planning B: Urban Analytics and City Science.
"While most of us take wayfinding and orientation for granted, instinctively utilizing our visual channels to do so, millions of blind people around the world face challenges and obstacles when attempting to perform the most basic tasks, such as walking to the corner store or using public transportation," the study authors noted in their findings, explaining their work. "This research aims at developing a way-finding algorithm that relies on the OpenStreetMap mapping catalog for planning accessible and safe routes specifically suited to blind pedestrians."
"In-depth investigations, observations, and interviews were conducted with blind people and with orientation and mobility instructors, in order to define and categorize spatial criteria relating to mobility, accessibility, and safety.'
While similar solutions do exist within the marketplace today, the research surrounding said solutions is currently limited in scope from where it needs to be to design an effective way-finding system for the visually impaired - hence the reasoning behind the Technion's in-depth study.
And considering the study was conducted in Israel, the Technion enlisted mobility instructors from Migdal-Or, a non-profit that offers rehabilitation services for people with visual impairment throughout Israel - instructors who have amassed a profusion of knowledge within their field serving countless visually impaired Israelis year after year. A good portion of the routes recommended by the software were identical to the ones recommended by the mobility instructors, and many of the volunteers noted that the Technion's software recommended more accessible and safer routes than existing commercial software, for example Google Maps.
The software itself weighs the disparages between environmental and semantic data, focusing on devising "safe, accessible, and navigable routes" for the visually impaired and the study provided the researchers with qualitative and quantitative examinations of the numerous routes available between differing starting points and destinations, and from there the software could determine the level of accessibility and safety for each route to which it would relay to the user.
Compared to those with full sight, who might venture down streets undergoing building construction or roadwork, the visually impaired need safe, streamlined and consistent routes to and from their destinations so as to not get lost the city-sized maze they are traversing.
"Using controlled iterative experiments, weighted network graph criteria were defined, leading to the development of a route planning software that generates optimized routes for blind pedestrians," the study authors said, explaining their methodology. "The developed software was then tested on a variety of routes, with the help of blind volunteers and orientation and mobility instructors."
"The results show that the optimal routes generated by the software were identical or very similar to those suggested by the experienced orientation and mobility instructors," they continued. "Moreover, the blind volunteers also stated that the software planned routes were indeed more accessible and safer for them to walk along compared to routes suggested by existing commercial software developed for seeing pedestrians."


Tags Israel blind blindness Map
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid coronavirus-fueled crises, the government remains dysfunctional By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Is the UAE-Israel deal a manifestation of Abraham's legacy? By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
3 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Iran, Hamas and Islamic Jihad call for 'uprising' after UAE-Israel deal
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, walks during an anti-Israel military show by Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by