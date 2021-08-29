The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Teen girl falls down manhole on main street in Jerusalem

"She just didn't see where she was going, and slipped," said a shaken construction worker at the scene.

By HADAS LABRISCH  
AUGUST 29, 2021 18:41
PEDESTRIANS CROSS the Jerusalem Light Rail tracks on Jaffa Road. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
PEDESTRIANS CROSS the Jerusalem Light Rail tracks on Jaffa Road.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A teen girl fell down a 2-meter deep manhole while aimlessly crossing Jaffo street in Jerusalem Sunday afternoon.
"She just fell straight down!" said an alarmed construction worker at the site. "She was crossing the street diagonally, not at the crossings, and had her head buried in her tablet. She just didn't see where she was going, and slipped."
The girl who was crossing towards the light rail station was accompanied by a friend, who immediately came to her aid along with several bystanders. Within minutes, the teen was pulled out of the hole, shaken but unharmed besides a deep laceration to her leg.
"I'm fine, I just can't believe this happened," she repeated. After receiving initial treatment from bystanders, the girl was moved to the nearby Terem Emergency Medical Center.
People seen walking on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)People seen walking on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The section of main Jaffo street between the Jerusalem Central Station and Mahaneh Yehuda market is undergoing reconstruction for the past several weeks. The particular strip of road where the incident occurred was not fenced off whatsoever, in order to allow free passage to buildings on both sides of the street.
Following the event, the construction workers at the site are rearranging their equipment in order to block off the manhole and other dangerous areas. "She was okay, she was laughing inside the hole," said the worker, "but it could have been a lot worse."


Tags Jerusalem women construction jerusalem light rail
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

IDF pension bump leaves regular soldiers behind - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by