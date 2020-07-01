The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Teenager with special needs violently arrested for not wearing a mask

In a video depicting the arrest, the policemen are shown pinning down the teenager as he screams out in pain.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 1, 2020 22:34
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Police officers in Dimona arrested a teenager after noticing that he wasn't wearing a mask. The officers pinned him down, handcuffed and arrested him, according to Israeli media reports.
On Wednesday the 17-year-old, who has special needs, was violently arrested by police because he wasn't wearing a face mask. In a video depicting the arrest, police are seen pinning down the teenager as he screams out in pain.
The teenager's father told N12 that "they broke two of his teeth, he's covered in blood - This is not the police, it's a crime organization," and added that the whole family is shaken up. "It's a disgrace...couldn't they have given him a NIS 500 fine?! Why hurt him?," he asked, adding that his son "didn't even understand what they wanted from him and why they're hitting him - it's shocking."
The teenager's mom, who was present during the arrest is shown shouting and trying to make the policemen let go of her son: "let him go - that's my son! What did you do to him? Just because of a mask?! You've torn him apart."
According to N12, Commander of the Police Southern District, Maj.Gen. Yoram Super, decided to open a investigation surrounding the incident and said that if the officers are found to have acted inappropriately, they will be dealt with accordingly.
The police issued a statement following the incident, claiming that the officers were satisfied with a warning, but after seeing the teenager a second time without a mask, decided to detain him. They added that the 17-year-old refused to identify himself and police told him that he will need to come down to the station. Only after he kept resisting and refusing to identify himself, were they forced to arrest him.


Tags Dimona special needs police Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
