Tel Aviv organizes pop-up sites around city to vaccinate young population

The doses will be limited to first dose recipients only.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 20:35
For The First Time In Israel – Vaccinations At A Bar in Tel Aviv (photo credit: KFIR SIVAN)
For The First Time In Israel – Vaccinations At A Bar in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: KFIR SIVAN)
The Tel Aviv Municipality is urging young people to get vaccinated by mobilizing vaccination pop-up bars around the city, with one open from 6 p.m. until midnight on Thursday.
This Thursday night the vaccination celebrations are being held at Jenia Bar on Ben Ami Street, with Magen David Adom (MDA) volunteers administering the vaccines, without appointment and free of charge.

The pop-up vaccination bars are being organized by the municipality in cooperation with the Restaurant & Nightlife Associations, as it is in the interest of both parties to encourage the Israeli population to vaccinate, as it gives Israelis the chance to eventually return to "normal life."
The doses will be limited to first dose recipients only.
"The restaurants, cafés and bars have been closed for almost a year," said CEO of the Restaurateurs Stronger Together Association Tomer Moore. "As a significant part of daily life and culinary culture in the city, we greatly feel their absence."
"We all want to return to normal life," Moore added. "The more that we are vaccinated, the more we will be able to return to normal and restore the beating heart of the city to action – and it starts with the employees, business owners and customers. The normal is that we all must go to get vaccinated!"
Shlomi Dayan, chairman of the Israeli Bar and Nightclub Association, said that "today, especially after seeing the positive impact of the vaccinations, everyone understands that the fastest and safest way to return to pre-coronavirus life, to enjoy bars and dance in nightclubs is simple. All that is necessary is to go and be vaccinated."
Those who get vaccinated on Thursday at Jenia Bar will receive a voucher for a free drink at the bar. There is no place to sit, recipients will receive a shot with their shot, or a drink with their jab and then sent off to enjoy the rest of their night.
"If the young won't come to be vaccinated, the vaccines will come to them," said Maya Nouri, Tel Aviv City Council member and holder of the young residents portfolio.
"I call on all the young adults – even if you do not have the energy, time or desire to be vaccinated – come, take responsibility and vaccinate yourselves," she added. "This is the only way to return to normal and the exciting Tel Aviv life that we all love so much."
Additionally, the municipality will be operating seven additional vaccination sites at popular locations around Tel Aviv this weekend. These sites will supplement the two major operations being organized by the municipality and Ichilov Hospital, one at Rabin Square and the other vaccinating foreign nationals in Neve Shaanan.
Below is Information provided by the municipality for vaccination sites over the weekend. There is no appointment necessary:
Friday (February 19):
- Dizengoff Square, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Bnei Brit Community Center (23 Isaac Harif St.), 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Coffee will be distributed at the entrance to vaccine recipients.
- Washington Boulevard, Florentin, 12:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Malabi, coffee and sahlav will be distributed to vaccine recipients at the nearby Malabia.
In case of rain, vaccinations will take place at 74 Abarbanel St. (Florentin Community Center)
Saturday (February 20):
- Tel Aviv Promenade, opposite the Opera Tower, 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Habima Square, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Menahem Begin Park, entrance from Hinanit St., 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- HaMesila Park, close to the bridge, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Tea and coffee will be distributed to vaccine recipients at Roger's Park cafe.


