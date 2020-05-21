A kindergarten teacher from north Tel Aviv tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, sending her 50 some students into quarantine, according to Channel 12. In addition, a preschool assistant in the "Dani Gibor" preschool in Rishon Lezion contracted coronavirus and tested positive on Thursday, leading to all of the preschoolers being sent into immediate quarantine. Meanwhile, the Transport Companies Organization, which includes school busses, told Health Minister Yuli Edelstein in a letter on Thursday that due to budgeting issues, the companies will not be able to continue disinfecting busses between each ride.Until now, all transportation buses were told that the vehicles must be disinfected between each ride. But, due to budget losses, the companies can no longer afford to keep the drivers overtime to clean, as well as the cleaning supplies themselves."Despite the severe blow suffered by the transport companies, not only is there no one to rescue us, but rather they continue to place additional demands upon us," said Transport Companies Organization Chairman Nissim Sarussi. "The company owners cannot pay for the cleaning hours of the drivers and the price of cleaning supplies reaches thousands of shekels per month for each bus. I call for [Transportation Minister] Miri Regev: Our collapse is the collapse of the entire economy. Do not seal the collapse of this industry."The Finance Ministry demanded on Thursday that the school year be lengthened by 10 days, Ynet reported, and that teachers who are preparing students for the Bagrut exams must continue to do so. However, the Education Ministry sided with teachers, who protested such demands.Teachers that have been giving their lessons online were already considered part-time in April, so that tensions between them and the government was already at an all-time high. They were told that, since they get full pay, they must complete the work days throughout the summer.Teachers' Organization Chairman Ran Erez wrote in his teacher's newsletter that this policy will not be taken up by the teachers and that school will end on June 20, rather than June 30, as planned. Despite this, the Finance Ministry insisted that such a decision is that of the government, and not the Teachers' Organization, to make, according to Ynet.After several calls were made in April for the school year to drag on into summer vacation, the Teachers' Union stated that they would not be going "beyond nine days" into the summer vacation. The union explained that it offered "nine days from the summer vacation, which are worth NIS 450 million each day, meaning NIS 4 billion. There is no other union that has donated so much money on its own. Teaching staffs do not have accumulated vacation days and everything they give comes at their expense."The union went on to accuse the Finance Ministry of trying to "take advantage of the situation" by "inciting against the teaching staff."