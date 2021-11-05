The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tel Aviv University, Johns Hopkins to launch joint double-degree program

The degrees include a Master of Arts in International Affairs, Conflict Resolution and Mediation, Cyber Politics and Government, Developing Countries or Security and Diplomacy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 18:12
The Peretz Naftali Building at Tel Aviv University (photo credit: COURTESY/TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
The Peretz Naftali Building at Tel Aviv University
(photo credit: COURTESY/TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Tel Aviv University (TAU) and Johns Hopkins University are launching a cooperative degree program for students pursuing a Master of Arts in International Affairs, Conflict Resolution and Mediation, Cyber Politics and Government, Developing Countries or Security and Diplomacy.
Students who choose to participate in the program will spend one year at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) in Bologna, Italy, and one year at the Tel Aviv University Gershon H. Gordon Faculty of Social Sciences and can begin the course at either campus. Graduates will receive two master's degrees, one from each university.
“Our agenda is to train and equip the students with knowledge and experience to enable them to improve our society and help create a better world," TAU Social Sciences Faculty Dean, Prof. Itai Sened said. "We are proud and excited to launch a collaboration with the Bologna branch of Johns Hopkins University."
Johns Hopkins University. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Johns Hopkins University. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Some other institutions involved in the program include McGill University, Sciences Po Lille, SOAS London, the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna, the University of Leiden, the University of Bologna and the Hopkins-Nanjing Center.
“The new cooperative degree with Tel-Aviv University provides students the opportunity to experience two distinct academic, social, and cultural environments, to develop a global perspective, and to better understand the challenges facing Europe and the Middle East," said SAIS Europe Director, Michael Plummer. "It is an excellent opportunity for students interested in a multidisciplinary, international tool-based graduate education in international affairs.”


