Ten arrested during Ahuvia Sandak protests

Haredi protesters clashed with Israel Police at the Bridge of Strings in Jerusalem over last year's death of Ahuvia Sandak on Saturday night, with approximately 500 people at the scene.

Sandak was a 16-year-old who was killed when the vehicle he was in flipped over while he was fleeing from police, who came to the scene after receiving reports that passengers in an Israeli vehicle were allegedly throwing rocks at Palestinians.

Hundreds of protesters have blocked the entrance to Jerusalem and also climbed on the roofs of buses.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir came to the protest and expressed support for the demonstrators, who demand the prosecution of police officers whom they believe to be responsible for Sandak's death.

Israeli police came out with a statement saying that they are working to reduce the disturbances and maintain public order in the area.

Four arrested during Ahuvia Sandak protests (Video Credit: Courtesy)

Ten people have been arrested so far.

There was also a demonstration regarding the death of Sandak at the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday.

This is a developing story.