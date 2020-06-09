The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Terror attack widow asks internet to make jokes out of an interview

The jokes made from the template mostly include venting against a fictitious, annoying husband.

By OMRI RON  
JUNE 9, 2020 18:42
The Facebook application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017.
Following an interview done with KAN, Yael Shabach, widow of Rabbi Raziel Shabach who was killed in January 2018, who lost her husband to a terrorist, has asked Internet users to turn a part in which she says "I buried my husband here," into an internet meme, Mako reported.
The jokes made from the template mostly include venting against a fictitious, annoying husband whose wife wants to bury him for minor infractions such as trying to have a date at home instead of restaurant, or for watching an episode of a show they've been watching together by himself.
The jokes have become popular among in Facebook groups for religious people, though several users said it's inappropriate to make fun of a man's death.
"Those who know me and care about me will accept what I'm doing here, and those who don't can comment on it, but I'm a person who knows how to make of herself," Shabach told Mako. "Someone told me these memes are undignified, but this is a way of dealing with things that are very important to me."
To those who've criticized her, she answered: "Self-deprecation and gallows humor are not disrespect. They are a legitimate way of dealing with grief. Those who feel like they want to use this tool, despite what people around them think, shouldn't be afraid."


