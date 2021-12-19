Terrorist groups attempting wave of violence, Bennett warns

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned of attempts to spark a wave of terrorism in the West Bank, following the Sunday morning capture of four Palestinian terrorists responsible for killing 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman and injuring two other yeshiva students on Thursday.

“We have witnessed in recent weeks attempts by terrorist organizations to rear their head in Judea and Samaria,” Bennett said at the opening of Sunday’s cabinet meeting. “At the same time, there are terrorist attacks by lone actors, inspired by the regular incitement that may change its platform – in the past it was Facebook and now it’s TikTok – but the incitement is the same incitement.”





במהלך הלילה הגעתי לחפ"ק כדי לעמוד מקרוב על המרדף. הכוחות פעלו באופן מרשים, יחד, ושמו את ידם במהירות על המעורבים בטרור. >> אני מברך את שב"כ, צה"ל וימ"מ על סגירת מעגל מהירה, בשילוב זרועות ובשיתוף פעולה, שהביאו לתפיסת המחבלים מהפיגוע בשומרון.במהלך הלילה הגעתי לחפ"ק כדי לעמוד מקרוב על המרדף. הכוחות פעלו באופן מרשים, יחד, ושמו את ידם במהירות על המעורבים בטרור. >> pic.twitter.com/8SZYoq9Eg6 December 19, 2021

The IDF, Shin Bet and all other security forces are prepared, Bennett warned.

“There is not one terrorist that we will not chase down and reach, whatever it takes,” he stated.

Weapons captured by Israeli security forces near Jenin as they arrested the terrorists behind the Homesh attack on December 19, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Bennett spent Saturday night in the Shin Bet situation room and was present when the terrorists were attacked, and he said security forces did “nice and impressive work,” commending the cooperation between the Shin Bet, IDF, special forces and others.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz similarly praised security forces for "the quick, professional and determined action to find the terrorists responsible for the murder of Yehuda Dimentman, of blessed memory. We will continue to chase the terrorists and bring to task anyone who will hurt or try to hurt Israeli citizens." "When we work together and the goal is clear before our eyes, we succeed. It was a success to close the circle around the terrorists in a short time and not let them disappear in the field for a long time," he stated.



We will increase our vigilance and readiness to thwart terror in Judea and Samaria, and will continue to take any measures necessary in facing terror groups in the area. — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) December 16, 2021

The terrorists were members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and one had previously been in an Israeli prison.

Majed Saleh Jaradat, one of the terrorists arrested according to Palestinian reports, is the son of Salah Jaradat, a PIJ official who was killed by Israeli forces in 2003. According to later reports, two others arrested are Ghaith Jaradat, 17, and Omar Ahmed Yassin Jaradat, 20.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.