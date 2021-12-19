The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Terrorist groups attempting wave of violence, Bennett warns

The prime minister’s remarks come after several Palestinian terrorist attacks in Jerusalem and the West Bank in recent weeks.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2021 12:44
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Shin Bet control room during the capture of the terrorists who killed Yehuda Dimentman, 25, December 19, 2021. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Shin Bet control room during the capture of the terrorists who killed Yehuda Dimentman, 25, December 19, 2021.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned of attempts to spark a wave of terrorism in the West Bank, following the Sunday morning capture of four Palestinian terrorists responsible for killing 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman and injuring two other yeshiva students on Thursday.
“We have witnessed in recent weeks attempts by terrorist organizations to rear their head in Judea and Samaria,” Bennett said at the opening of Sunday’s cabinet meeting. “At the same time, there are terrorist attacks by lone actors, inspired by the regular incitement that may change its platform – in the past it was Facebook and now it’s TikTok – but the incitement is the same incitement.”
The IDF, Shin Bet and all other security forces are prepared, Bennett warned.
“There is not one terrorist that we will not chase down and reach, whatever it takes,” he stated.
Weapons captured by Israeli security forces near Jenin as they arrested the terrorists behind the Homesh attack on December 19, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Weapons captured by Israeli security forces near Jenin as they arrested the terrorists behind the Homesh attack on December 19, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The prime minister’s remarks come after several Palestinian terrorist attacks in Jerusalem and the West Bank in recent weeks, including the shooting near the Western Wall that took the life of Eli Kay, 26, in November, a Palestinian teenage girl who stabbed an Israeli mother walking with her children and a 15-year-old Palestinian boy stabbing an Israeli man outside the Damascus Gate this month, among others.
Bennett spent Saturday night in the Shin Bet situation room and was present when the terrorists were attacked, and he said security forces did “nice and impressive work,” commending the cooperation between the Shin Bet, IDF, special forces and others.
“When we work together and the goal is clear before our eyes, we succeed. It was a success to close the circle around the terrorists in a short time and not let them disappear in the field for a long time,” he stated.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz similarly praised security forces for “the quick, professional and determined action to find the terrorists responsible for the murder of Yehuda Dimentman, of blessed memory. We will continue to chase the terrorists and bring to task anyone who will hurt or try to hurt Israeli citizens.”
The terrorists were members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and one had previously been in an Israeli prison.
Majed Saleh Jaradat, one of the terrorists arrested according to Palestinian reports, is the son of Salah Jaradat, a PIJ official who was killed by Israeli forces in 2003. According to later reports, two others arrested are Ghaith Jaradat, 17, and Omar Ahmed Yassin Jaradat, 20. 
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


