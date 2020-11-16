The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The $1.5 million COVID mask from Motza

First it's a COVID mask made to FDA standards, then it's a piece of art.

By HANNAH BROWN  
NOVEMBER 16, 2020 18:58
The Motza mask valued at $1.5 million (photo credit: COURTESY OF YVEL)
The Motza mask valued at $1.5 million
(photo credit: COURTESY OF YVEL)
How much money would you spend on a COVID-19 mask? For most of us, the answer is about 30 shekels for a pack of 30. But when one Chinese businessman living in Los Angeles decided he was willing to pay a bit more — $1.5 million, in fact — for the most expensive mask in the world, Yvel, the Israel-based luxury jewelry brand, took on the challenge of creating this mask at its factory in Motza, on the outskirts of Jerusalem.
Isaac Levy, the founder of Yvel, worked with 25 of the company’s top artisans and diamond setters to create a fully functional N-99 mask, made of 250 grams of pure 18k gold and set with 3,608 natural black and white diamonds, with a total weight of about 210 carats. It features a slot to insert a disposable N-99 mask, which provides protection from COVID-19.
“First, it’s a COVID mask, which is made according to FDA and European standards. We made sure that it’s wearable. Then it’s a piece of art,” said Levy in a Zoom interview from Palm Beach, Florida, where he is planning to open a new boutique.
The project came about when Levy, who founded Yvel with his wife, Orna, 35 years ago, was thinking of creative ways to keep the company going throughout the pandemic.
“People are sitting in their homes in their pajamas,” he said. “The last thing they need is a piece of luxury jewelry to adorn their pajamas.”
So he reached out to some of his most loyal customers and one said, “I don’t need anything, but I could use a COVID mask.” The customer had three requirements: that it be a real COVID mask, that it be completed by December 30 and that it be the most expensive mask in the world. Yvel is on track to fulfill all three requirements. The mask is with Levy in the US now and he will deliver it well before the end-of-the-year deadline.
“He’s an art collector, so I think he will keep it for a few months or years and then sell it,” said Levy. “He could wear it to the supermarket or take out the garbage, though. He could wear it anywhere he wants.”
The customer asked for black diamonds, but Levy was concerned this would be too dark, so they added some white ones. The mask features white diamond swirls on a black-diamond background.
While some might be put off by the idea of a jewel-encrusted mask when so many millions are facing tough times, Levy saw the mask as a golden — or maybe a platinum — opportunity to keep the factory going, as well as the Megemeria School of Jewelry & Art at the Motza factory which trains and educates Ethiopian immigrants. The school was established by the Levys in 2010 to provide professional training and employment opportunities that  facilitate these immigrants’ integration into Israeli society. Overall, 90 percent of all Yvel employees are immigrants from 23 countries. Among those who worked on the mask are Ethiopians, Russians and Argentinians. “They are the neshama (soul) of the place,” he said.
Thanks to the mask, Levy will be able to present his employees with a check on the first night of Hanukkah in December for the difference between money they received from the government and the salary they would normally receive for the year. “They won’t lose a penny this year, in spite of everything,” he said.
Asked whether he thinks Yvel, which is best known for its work with rare, organic pearls, will now specialize in jewel-studded COVID masks, Levy said, “I hope that this is the first and the last mask like this,” but he added, “We’ve never said no to an order.”


Tags diamond luxury products Masks Face mask
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We can't ignore the funding of terrorism any longer - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak What can explain Netanyahu's sudden concern for Arabs? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Biden’s likely secretary of defense Michèle Flournoy and Israel - Analysis
FORMER DEFENSE undersecretary for policy Michèle Flournoy, CEO of the Center for a New American Security.
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by