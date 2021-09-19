The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gilboa prisoners are caught, but story isn't over - analysis

The six Palestinian fugitives who escaped from Gilboa Prison have been caught, ending a historic two-week manhunt. But the saga raises questions about the security failures that led to the jailbreak.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 17:08
POLICE OFFICERS and prison guards stand outside the Gilboa jail following the escape by Palestinian security prisoners. (photo credit: FLASH 90)
POLICE OFFICERS and prison guards stand outside the Gilboa jail following the escape by Palestinian security prisoners.
(photo credit: FLASH 90)
It took two weeks, but all six Palestinian high-security prisoners who dug themselves out of Gilboa Prison are back behind bars. However, the story is far from over.
The arrest of Munadil Nafayat and Iham Kahamji by the Shin Bet internal security forces, Israel Police’s YAMAM unit and IDF troops early on Sunday morning in the West Bank city of Jenin went almost according to the book.
Troops spread out across Jenin in an attempt to distract armed Palestinians while a small force went to the safe house where the two men were known to be.
The Israel Police said that the two men hid together in a house in Jenin over the past several days. And after the Shin Bet received intelligence confirming their location, troops surrounded the building until Nafayat and Kahamji surrendered without a fight.
According to a report in Haaretz, the two men made a series of mistakes that led Israel to locate them, including calling relatives, which allowed security forces to get a ping on their location.
Israeli soldiers guard along a fence leading to the West Bank, as part of search efforts to capture six Palestinian men who had escaped from Gilboa prison earlier this week, September 9, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) Israeli soldiers guard along a fence leading to the West Bank, as part of search efforts to capture six Palestinian men who had escaped from Gilboa prison earlier this week, September 9, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Why the two men decided to hide in a safe house in the east of the city of Jenin and not the refugee camp is not known, but it likely saved Israeli security forces from engaging in a large gunbattle during the arrest.
The fact that all six fugitives were recaptured alive has allowed Israel to breathe a sigh of relief that the security situation didn’t deteriorate even further.
But it’s not over. The Israel Prison Services needs to hold an in-depth inquiry into how this debacle occurred in the first place.  It’s not like it happened out of the blue.
The escape by the six men exposed a series of failures at the prison, including the fact that IPS didn’t learn lessons from a previous escape attempt at the prison, as well as several other major issues, including sleeping guards, unmanned watchtowers due to a shortage of staff and the sense of boldness security prisoners feel vis-a-vis the guards.
The sense of boldness of security prisoners is a major issue that was already examined in a 2018 special committee report that found that “in the security cellblocks, terror organizations have de facto autonomy.”
Four years later, nothing has changed.
Public security minister Omer Bar-Lev has stated that there will be a commission of inquiry into the escape, the worst jailbreak in Israel’s history. But it can’t be like the 2018 commission or tragedy at Mount Meron where 45 worshippers were trampled to death last April with the state inquiry only calling its first witness a month ago.
The inquiry into the Gilboa prison break has to dig through all the dirt, not with a spoon but with a D9, and bulldoze through all the other issues that have yet to see the light. It also needs to be as free as it can from political pressure because the security of the country is at stake.
Along with a commission on how the prisoners escaped, Israel’s Defense Ministry, IDF and Israel Police need to fix the holes in the West Bank fence. It cannot be that people, let alone high-security fugitives, are able to cross in and out of Israel through the numerous holes in the fence.
Nafayat and Kahamji crossed from Israel into the West Bank and could have very likely crossed back into Israel if they had wanted to.
The issue of the holes in the fence is not a new phenomenon.
Thousands of Palestinians cross into Israel on a daily basis through holes that are cut along various sections of the security barrier. It’s such a popular way for Palestinians to get into Israel that some even upload TikTok videos showing themselves making their way through the holes.
While many cross in order to work inside Israel, several Palestinians who illegally crossed into Israel in the past have carried out deadly attacks.
This issue needs to be fixed. Unlike the warnings about the prison break, this cannot be ignored.


Tags Jenin West Bank israeli prison service prison security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Religion is not a political tool - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett is learning that political statements do not make political reality - Opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Talk about a mixture of irony and idiocy in Israeli COVID policy

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Gilboa Prison break isn't the stuff of legends

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
3

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by