ON A ROLL: Scientists and extra-terrestrial theorists speculate about the mysterious origin and function of this circular monolith that appeared suddenly in the coastal enclave of Achziv two millennia ago. (Karen Feldman)WHEN PAPA BEAR said, “Someone ate my porridge all up,” Mama replied, “We are polar opposites. I can’t bear more your complaining during this pandademic,” and ordered a fat pot of honey. (Barbara Zaffran)THE GRAVITY of the situation became apparent when a boy trying to stomp a ball to the ground was himself elevated just as a bike in the background also began to lift off the earth. (Helene Weintraub)FREEZE FRAME: While cities like Quebec bundle up to cope with bone-numbing subzero temperatures, visitors to Israel’s 7,000-dunam Canada Park this week enjoyed mostly sunny shirtsleeves weather. (Eva Nadler)GREAT GROTTOES: Tired of being housebound? Be a cave man for a day and explore the spectacular geological formations that it took nature thousands of years to create at Rosh Hanikra. (Maya Michal)