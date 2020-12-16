The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Theater director and radio personality Yaakov Agmon passes away at 91

His big entrance into the world of theater and the arts was in 1964 when he founded the Bimot Theater, which put on a variety of famed Israeli theatrical works.

By TAMAR BEERI  
DECEMBER 16, 2020 17:33
yaakov agmon 88 298 (photo credit:)
yaakov agmon 88 298
(photo credit: )
Former Habima Theater director and radio personality Yaakov Agmon passed away on Wednesday at age 91.
Agmon, who had won the Israeli Theater Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2007, was married to famed Israeli actress Gila Almagor.
Agmon was born in Poland and moved to Israel aged four. At 33, he left for the US, where he studied and served as a consultant to the America-Israel Cultural Foundation.
His big entrance into the world of theater and the arts was in 1964 when he founded the Bimot Theater, which put on a variety of famed Israeli theatrical works such as The Megillah, He Was A Hassidic Man, and the renowned Bustan Sephardi.
His illustrious career reached a peak when he brought He Was A Hassidic Man to the Broadway stage.
He then founded the Beit Lessin Theater in 1978 and directed it for eight years.
In the early ‘90s, he founded a private production company by the name of “Bimot 2000” through which he produced Theatronetto, a theater festival which performs monodramas during Passover in Tel Aviv to create dialogue between the actor and the audience. Agmon produced the Theatronetto every year for the following 17 years.
He taught in Tel Aviv University’s theater department throughout the early- to mid-90s, but in 1995 – following a serious financial blow to the national theater, Habima – he was appointed its director and artistic manager for ten years but failed to restore Habima to financial health.
In 2010, he was appointed director of the Arab-Hebrew Theater in Old Jaffa.
For most of his life he was best known for his five decade-long program on Army Radio called “Personal Questions” in which he would conduct a one-on-one interview with an interviewee in each program. He hosted over 1,300 guests from different fields of life over 53 years. 
He married Gila Almagor in 1963.
“Yanka’leh Agmon is gone,” President Reuven Rivlin wrote sorrowfully on his personal Twitter page. “The legendary theater manager, the man who did not agree to get bored and the magnificent interviewer of 'Personal Questions.'
“He created and curated for us an Israeli historical-cultural mosaic that will remain with us for generations to come,” Rivlin continued. “Gila and the family, all of our love to you.”
Habima National Theater expressed its sadness over the passing of Agmon, stating that it “mourns his death.”
The funeral will take place Thursday at 12 p.m. at Kibbutz Shfayim. Mourners are asked to wear masks and follow coronavirus restrictions.


Tags theater obesity israel obituary art habima
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by