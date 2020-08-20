The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
This week in Jerusalem; A round-up of city affairs

What has been going on in Israel's capital this week.

By PEGGY CIDOR  
AUGUST 20, 2020 10:16
Jerusalem's light rail (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
On the right track
The Jerusalem District Court ruled earlier this week that discussion of the controversial segment of the Light Rail's Blue Line planned to run along Emek Refaim Street should return to the District Planning and Construction Committee, halting work on that span until a final decision is reached. The court’s ruling does not alter the route's path, but requires additional debate on procedural grounds.
The segment in question, comprising only 900 meters of the 21-km Blue Line, is at the center of a passionate struggle between: 1) the many German Colony and Greek Colony residents who feel the planned path would ruin the neighborhoods' special character and 2) the residents of surrounding neighborhoods such as the Katamonim and Rassco, who await the light rail to alleviate area traffic congestion and enable them to commute more easily.
The core issue is whether the Blue Line will travel along Emek Refaim or Rakevet Street, partially on Mesila Park.

Marriage of convenience
The municipality has launched an initiative to make certain official sites available for weddings of residents blocked from banquet halls due to coronavirus restrictions.
Following a claim presented by the Israel Religious Action Center, the District Court has ruled that the city must extend this offer to all interested parties, including LGBTQ couples and others who cannot get married by the rabbinate. The municipality has confirmed its intention to fully honor the court decision.


